Naples, FL

16-year-old arrested for possession of child pornography

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A 16-year-old from Naples was arrested and charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

The teen had the files saved on his Snapchat and Dropbox accounts. Snapchat and Dropbox submitted tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible transmission of child pornography between February and April from the 16-year-old’s account.

The files showed children younger than 12 engaging in sexual activity with adults and other children.

The Collier County Special Crimes Bureau detectives determined that the files were being sent from the teen’s house. The investigation also showed the 16-year-old had created the Snapchat and Dropbox accounts - and was using them to send out child pornography.

