Labor Issues

Another Activision Blizzard QA team forms a union

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuality assurance testers at Blizzard Albany, one of the studios that works under the Activision Blizzard umbrella, has announced the formation of a new union. Today, we announce a new union at Activision Blizzard. QA is currently an undervalued discipline in the games and software industries. We strive to....

www.digitaltrends.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Unionization#Union Workers#Video Game#Qa#Vicarious Visions#The Tony Hawk#The Game Workers Alliance#Cwa Union
