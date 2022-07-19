ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRIS 6 News

SILVER ALERT: Weslaco man missing since July 17th

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upUKt_0gl6Oi0R00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Weslaco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Luciano Cantu-Vasquez of Weslaco, Tx.

Vasquez is a 87-year-old male diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He stands five foot, seven inches, weighs about 150 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his chest from open heart surgery.

He was last seen wearing a tan cowboy hat at 1:30 p.m. on July 17, at the 1200 block of S. Tio St. in Weslaco, Tx.

Vasquez was driving a gray, 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer with TX License Plate JGN6008.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Arrest made in San Benito couple’s 2005 homicide

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Rangers arrested a woman accused of a San Benito couple’s homicide in 2005. Antonio and Luz Rodriguez’s daughter found the dead couple on April 14, 2005, at their West Waco Street home in Cleveland, Texas. The couple was originally from San Benito and owned and operated Rodriguez Fruit Stand and […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Body of man found near resaca identified

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s office reports of a body found by the side of a road. The sheriff’s Twitter post said the body of a middle-aged male was found on the East side of Brownsville. The man was later identified as 53-year-old Luis Rivera Gonzalez. Sheriff Eric Garza told ValleyCentral the […]
kurv.com

Mission Woman Becomes Trapped In Burning House

Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of an early-morning fire that claimed the life of a Mission woman in her home. Firefighters responded to the home on the 300 block of Bahia Street in south Mission a little after 3 a.m. Thursday and pulled 67-year-old Maria Zuniga out of her bedroom. She was rushed to Mission Regional Medical Center where she died.
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Health And Safety#Tx#Chevrolet#Tx License Plate Jgn6008
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD seeking info on splash pad vandalism

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is seeing information regarding criminal mischief that occurred at Lon C. Hill Park. Sometime between the night of July 17 and the morning of July 18, an unknown subject(s) damaged the splash pad located at Lon C. Hill Park. The operational...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes burglary investigation turns to human smuggling bust

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Police initiated an investigation of a home connected to a string of burglaries on July 21, but the burglary investigation shifted into a human smuggling investigation when officers found over 30 undocumented immigrants in the residence. The house located at the 600 block of South Washington was found to be […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Owner wants justice following fatal stabbing of his dog

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ricardo Pecina’s American Bulldog named Pandora, was stabbed to death and found on the sidewalk Sunday on the 6300 block of Tecate Drive in Brownsville. Pecina said a neighbor caught the suspect on camera stabbing her multiple times.  “He came behind her and attacked her and you can see where she […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

No injures reported after fire at abandoned house in McAllen

No injuries were reported in an early morning fire at an abandoned house in McAllen. The fire happened at a home on the 2500 block of Erie Avenue. Fire officials say the first call came in just before 2 a.m. Crews plan to bulldoze part of the house to make...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD searching for man accused of burglary

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a man with active warrants. Harlingen PD is asking for information on the whereabouts of Justin Michael Esparza, 32. Esparza has active warrants for theft and three counts of burglary of a building, according to a press release. Anyone with information is asked to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Woman arrested for DWI again, crashing with child in car

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman on charges of DWI and endangering a child. Yvette Michelle Hernandez, 42, was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated, 3 or more, and abandon/endanger a child, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department. On July 16, an officer witnessed a white Volvo […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Sheriff's office: Man charged after fatally stabbing dog in Brownsville

Cameron County authorities say a man has been charged after he fatally stabbed a dog in Brownsville on Sunday. Juan Rodriguez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony. On Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., Cameron County deputies responded to the 6300 block of Tecate...
ValleyCentral

Facebook scams prompt Harlingen PD to issue alert

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police issued a scam alert after multiple locals fell victim to Facebook scams. The police department learned that a group of individuals is hacking into people’s Facebook accounts and using those accounts to scam others using the hacked individual’s personal information. As...
ValleyCentral

Man accused of fondling himself in public pool charged

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Police arrested a man for allegedly touching himself in public. At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call about a man in a public pool. The caller reported the man at the Bannworth Park swimming pool was fondling himself inside the pool in front of children and other […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman dies in house fire, burglar bars hinder rescue

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred early Thursday morning. Mission Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez said at around 3 a.m. firefighters were called to the 300 block of Bahia St. where 67-year-old Maria Zuniga was trapped in her bedroom. The home had burglar bars which made it difficult […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Repeat Drunk Driver Arrested Again

A Brownsville woman has been charged with drunken driving and endangering a child. 42-year-old Yvette Michelle Hernandez was arrested over the weekend after a 2-vehicle crash. A Brownsville police officer saw the accident in which Hernandez’s Volvo struck the other driver’s Jeep on Central Boulevard near Pecan Street.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents rescue drowning migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a man from drowning in the Rio Grande. The agency’s news release said on July 20, agents observed a man struggling to stay afloat in the river near Brownsville. Agents jumped in and assisted the man by pulling him to the riverbank. During the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

Missing shrimper identified as La Feria resident

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing shrimper last seen on South Padre Island has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Vargas from La Feria. According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, Vargas fell from a shrimp trawler 35 miles off the coast of South Padre Island early Saturday morning. Vargas was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts. He was not wearing a life vest when he fell overboard.
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find stash house with over 30 migrants in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police located a stash house with over 30 migrants on Thursday. The stash house was located at the 600 block of South Washington Avenue in Mercedes. Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that they were investigating several burglaries of apartments in the area when they went to the residence. The residence ended […]
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy