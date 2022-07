Asheville is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis, and forecasters expect that conditions will only worsen over the next several years. A 2021 Housing Needs Assessment of Western North Carolina, commissioned by the Dogwood Health Trust and completed by Bowen National Research, anticipates that Buncombe County’s population will grow by 6.8%, or nearly 7,900 people, from 2020 through 2025. By that time, the report expects that households earning less than $30,000 per year will make up a third of the county’s renters, with another third earning between $30,000 and $60,000.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO