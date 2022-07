This week, Florida has begun issuing stimulus checks of $450 per child to families who have fostered or adopted kids in the state. The checks are being issued as part of an initiative known as 'Hope Florida—A Pathway to Prosperity' which is a pet-project of the state's first lady Casey DeSantis. It's expected that these checks will help out up to 59,000 Floridian families in meeting the rising cost-of-living that's being felt across the U.S. as inflation climbs to 9.1%.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO