It’s just a matter of time before fired Assistant Chief Administrative Officer John Gomes gets into the mayoral race. His termination only accelerated his inevitable run. Coincidentally, or not, the Bridgeport Now Political Action Committee that already has $50k in the bank to spend on the 2023 mayoral cycle, launched a Facebook page the day after Gomes’s removal last week from a municipal role he first received upon Joe Ganim’s return to the mayoralty in 2015. A link also appears on Gomes’s Facebook page.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO