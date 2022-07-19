SPILLING THE TEA| J. Lo & Ben Affleck married; Nick Cannon not engaged; Tristan's new lady

She’s back! Teen Wolf‘s spinoff series Wolf Pack introduces a brand new supernatural mystery — with Sarah Michelle Gellar at the helm of the story. “The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a wildfire and are wounded by a supernatural creature. In the aftermath, they discover they’re werewolves, and develop an intense bond together,” the synopsis reads. “The two team up, and encounter two other teenagers, the adoptive children of a park ranger, who went through a similar strange wildfire sixteen years ago.”

