Shenandoah VBS set for next week

(Glenwood) -- Archives of several historical and current Mills County newspapers have a new digital hub for individuals to access. That's according to Glenwood Library Director Tara Painter, who tells KMA News her library has successfully launched the Mills County Newspaper Archive after working with an archivist through Advantage Archive. The digital interface includes the Tabor Beacon, Fremont Mills Beacon Enterprise, Mills County Journal, Glenwood Opinion, Mills County Tribune, Glenwood Opinion Tribune, the Sent of God, and the currently operating Opinion Tribune. The archives date back as far as 1868 with the Glenwood Opinion and as recently as 2020 with the Opinion Tribune. Painter says the new database allows individuals to search through several different filters.
