Shenandoah, IA

Shenandoah VBS set for next week

By Adam Kiesel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- The summertime fun continues for local kids with a program being put on by several area churches. Shenandoah's ecumenical Vacation Bible School is set to take place from July 31-August 3. From 5-8:20 p.m. each night, vacationers from ages 4-6th grade will be able to join in on a...

ShenDig barbecue event lures more teams

(Shenandoah) -- More than two dozen teams are expected in Shenandoah next weekend for the city's inaugural barbecue event. Shenandoah's first-ever ShenDig Barbecue Competition takes place next Friday and Saturday at the Elks Lodge. Mace Hensen is a co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hensen says 23 teams had registered as of Thursday, and at least two more indicated an interest in entering the competition. He adds the Kansas City Barbecue Society--the organization sanctioning the event--is keeping registration open until activities begin.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Red Oak Eagles hosting fundraiser for first grader's fight against cancer

(Red Oak) -- Plans are in the works for a charity event next month to help out a local youngster. The Red Oak Eagles Lodge #2715 is putting on a fundraiser August 13 to benefit 6-year-old Gannon Vandewall. Gannon was recently diagnosed with T-cell Leukemia, which is one of the more common but aggressive forms of cancer. Zane Fetter is helping to organize the benefit, and he says he and others felt compelled to join Gannon in his fight.
RED OAK, IA
South Nodaway (Barnard MO)

Donors must be 16 years old or older (16 year old's must have parental permission form signed. This can be found at savealifenow.org. Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Account Manage for the Community Blood Center for 14 years. Mother of two grown...
BARNARD, MO
Griswold child care center fundraising goes public

(Griswold) -- Money and manpower are needed for a proposed child care center in Griswold. Public fundraising efforts for a proposed 8,800 square-foot facility were announced at a press conference at the Griswold Community Center Wednesday morning. Officials with the Noble Initiative Foundation--the organization spearheading the project--say $2.3 million must be raised for the facility, which would accommodate children ages six weeks-to-4 years old, including a separate area for before and afterschool care for elementary age kids. Approximately $1.6 million has been raised thus far through various grants and private sources. Jared Wyman is the foundation's president. Wyman says access to quality child care is an issue across rural America--and Griswold is no exception....
GRISWOLD, IA
Lenox Rodeo ready to ride

(Lenox) -- For the 77th year, the Lenox Rodeo is back in action this weekend. Starting tonight, July 21, and running through July 23, rodeo fans will be able to check out a number of different shows and attractions. The Lenox Rodeo has been going strong for close to eight decades, and promises to be back and better than ever this year. Jim Miller works with the Lenox Stock and Saddle Club to help put on the event. He says there'll be lots of high-energy action over the next three days.
LENOX, IA
Red Oak council backs street closure for Red Oak Eagles charity fundraiser

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed a street closure for a fundraiser with proceeds going towards assisting a six-year-old battling Leukemia.. During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the Red Oak Eagles' request for a closure of North 2nd Street from Washington Avenue south to the bridge on Saturday, August 13 from noon to midnight. Sandy Reich is a member of the Red Oak Eagles. Reich says the charity fundraiser, beginning at 3 p.m., is to assist first-grader Gannon VandeWall, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia -- which she adds has spread quickly and aggressively. Reich says they hope to provide a significant event with various entertainment options.
RED OAK, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

Beloved coach in Omaha remembered by friends and family

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friends of Jason Trummer said he was always beaming, and always the first on the dance floor... encouraging others to join him. "You know, who comes up and — my mom's probably 84 at the time and she's sitting there — and he grabbed her and took her out to dance," said Trummer's friend, Dave Potter.
OMAHA, NE
Glenwood Library unveils digital newspaper archive

(Glenwood) -- Archives of several historical and current Mills County newspapers have a new digital hub for individuals to access. That's according to Glenwood Library Director Tara Painter, who tells KMA News her library has successfully launched the Mills County Newspaper Archive after working with an archivist through Advantage Archive. The digital interface includes the Tabor Beacon, Fremont Mills Beacon Enterprise, Mills County Journal, Glenwood Opinion, Mills County Tribune, Glenwood Opinion Tribune, the Sent of God, and the currently operating Opinion Tribune. The archives date back as far as 1868 with the Glenwood Opinion and as recently as 2020 with the Opinion Tribune. Painter says the new database allows individuals to search through several different filters.
GLENWOOD, IA
Richard J. Payne, 75 of Maryville, MO

Memorials: Nodaway County Ambulance - 103 Carefree Place - Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
Nebraska women to open with Omaha

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska women’s basketball will open the 2022-23 season with Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, November 7th. The Huskers and Mavs are expected to tip off at noon after the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT Part mystery disturbs pickup owners

Omaha icon John Beasley was recognized Tuesday for his years of experience in the TV and film industry, and for giving back to the community. The hot stretch of days continues but relief is in sight along with rain chances. WOWT Douglas County to provide grants to local restaurants. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
Hamburg board backs building, land purchases

(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's School District is securing additional properties for its fledgling charter school opening this fall. Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board unanimously approved the purchase of a building owned by Keith and Mary Hansen on Washington Street/Highway 275 for $35,000. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News plans call for using the large building as a maintenance shop for equipment, as well as a welding shop for charter school classes.
HAMBURG, IA
Montgomery County Fair ongoing in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Fair is taking center stage in Red Oak throughout the week. Fair festivities began Saturday with the horse show and have carried on throughout the week. The Bill Riley Talent Show took place on Sunday, and the livestock portion of the fair started on...
RED OAK, IA
Experience homemade fried chicken and wildlife watching at Alpine Inn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- The Alpine Inn in north Omaha is a family owned restaurant and bar that offers a unique dining experience with raccoons that come out every night to grab a bite to eat. Although never having any intentions on buying the place, the Robey family made its start in 1973. Jami Fay, granddaughter of Glenn and Flavia Robey says it was a place they always visited with friends and is what ultimately led to them being offered to take the place.

