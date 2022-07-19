Shenandoah VBS set for next week

(Lenox) -- For the 77th year, the Lenox Rodeo is back in action this weekend. Starting tonight, July 21, and running through July 23, rodeo fans will be able to check out a number of different shows and attractions. The Lenox Rodeo has been going strong for close to eight decades, and promises to be back and better than ever this year. Jim Miller works with the Lenox Stock and Saddle Club to help put on the event. He says there'll be lots of high-energy action over the next three days.

LENOX, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO