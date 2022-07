Following an arrest in the murder of Kendra Hanks of Winston, two organizations are teaming up to provide crisis response services to those who are hurting emotionally. Amy Wootton, Behavioral Health Coordinator for the Douglas Education Service District, said the ESD Flight Team along with the Adapt Mobile Crisis Team are available to offer immediate crisis and grief services. Licensed clinicians are at the Winston Community Center until 2:00 p.m. Friday and at Community Baptist Church in Winston Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wooton said those helping can also connect people with long-term services as well. She said the groups wanted to make sure that students and school staff in the Winston area in particular, had someone to talk to and could get assistance.

WINSTON, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO