ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Fire danger, bans growing in Arkansas as hot dry weather continues

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The extreme heat wave continues to raise fire caution and danger in Arkansas.

As of midday Tuesday, 64 Arkansas counties had issued burn bans. Bradley and Cleveland are the most recent counties to the burn ban list, while Clay County in the state’s northeast corner rescinded its ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZ5Xc_0gl6Mjxa00
Burn bans as of 11:30 a.m. July 19

The Arkansas Forestry Commission continues to encourage residents to check with local county judge’s offices before any burning. Different counties have different standards for burn bans, some allowing fires in prepared grilling areas, and others with a zero-tolerance policy.

Counties under burn ban as of 11:30 a.m. July 19:

Arkansas County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Marion County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

Stone County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

In addition to the burn bans, six more counties in Arkansas were moved from moderate to high risk of wildfire danger by forestry officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5Jsh_0gl6Mjxa00
Wildfire danger 11:30 a.m. July 19

Wildfire danger of high, which had covered the western third of the state Monday afternoon, are now moving into central areas of the state, with Garland, Saline, Hot Spring, Grant, Clark and Dallas counties being the most recent additions.

Areas of the state not under a high wildfire danger risk remain under a moderate risk.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, AR
State
Mississippi State
State
Nevada State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Benton County#County Judge
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Public Safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 21, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Jami Cook has resigned as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. According to a press release, Secretary Cook’s resignation letter to the Governor...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Arkansas soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s now a fourth COVID-19 vaccine to fight the virus. The CDC signed off on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Director of Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the vaccine was made using different technology than mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer or Moderna shots. “The Novavax {vaccine} is what […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Florida school board candidate: Doctors who treat transgender kids ‘should be hanging’ from tree

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A school board candidate in Santa Rosa County, Florida publicly stated that doctors who prescribe gender-affirming treatments to transgender children should be hung from trees. According to a Pensacola News Journal report, Alisabeth Janai Lancaster made the comment during a political forum Monday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy