Fire danger, bans growing in Arkansas as hot dry weather continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The extreme heat wave continues to raise fire caution and danger in Arkansas.

As of midday Tuesday, 64 Arkansas counties had issued burn bans. Bradley and Cleveland are the most recent counties to the burn ban list, while Clay County in the state’s northeast corner rescinded its ban.

Burn bans as of 11:30 a.m. July 19

The Arkansas Forestry Commission continues to encourage residents to check with local county judge’s offices before any burning. Different counties have different standards for burn bans, some allowing fires in prepared grilling areas, and others with a zero-tolerance policy.

Counties under burn ban as of 11:30 a.m. July 19:

Arkansas County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Marion County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

Stone County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

In addition to the burn bans, six more counties in Arkansas were moved from moderate to high risk of wildfire danger by forestry officials.

Wildfire danger 11:30 a.m. July 19

Wildfire danger of high, which had covered the western third of the state Monday afternoon, are now moving into central areas of the state, with Garland, Saline, Hot Spring, Grant, Clark and Dallas counties being the most recent additions.

Areas of the state not under a high wildfire danger risk remain under a moderate risk.