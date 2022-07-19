Fire danger, bans growing in Arkansas as hot dry weather continues
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The extreme heat wave continues to raise fire caution and danger in Arkansas.
As of midday Tuesday, 64 Arkansas counties had issued burn bans. Bradley and Cleveland are the most recent counties to the burn ban list, while Clay County in the state’s northeast corner rescinded its ban.
The Arkansas Forestry Commission continues to encourage residents to check with local county judge’s offices before any burning. Different counties have different standards for burn bans, some allowing fires in prepared grilling areas, and others with a zero-tolerance policy.
Counties under burn ban as of 11:30 a.m. July 19:
Arkansas County
Baxter County
Benton County
Boone County
Bradley County
Carroll County
Chicot County
Clark County
Cleburne County
Cleveland County
Columbia County
Conway County
Craighead County
Crawford County
Crittenden County
Cross County
Dallas County
Faulkner County
Franklin County
Fulton County
Garland County
Grant County
Greene County
Hempstead County
Hot Spring County
Howard County
Independence County
Izard County
Jackson County
Jefferson County
Johnson County
Lafayette County
Lawrence County
Lee County
Logan County
Lonoke County
Madison County
Marion County
Miller County
Mississippi County
Monroe County
Montgomery County
Nevada County
Newton County
Ouachita County
Perry County
Pike County
Poinsett County
Polk County
Pope County
Prairie County
Pulaski County
Randolph County
Scott County
Searcy County
Sebastian County
Sevier County
Sharp County
Stone County
Van Buren County
Washington County
White County
Woodruff County
Yell County
In addition to the burn bans, six more counties in Arkansas were moved from moderate to high risk of wildfire danger by forestry officials.
Wildfire danger of high, which had covered the western third of the state Monday afternoon, are now moving into central areas of the state, with Garland, Saline, Hot Spring, Grant, Clark and Dallas counties being the most recent additions.
Areas of the state not under a high wildfire danger risk remain under a moderate risk.
