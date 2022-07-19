ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Cows block traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after cattle hauler catches fire

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46l5yA_0gl6MUfZ00

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Cows on Monday blocked traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after their cattle hauler caught fire.

Traffic was stopped for a few hours Monday after dozens of cows blocked the road following a cattle hauler fire near St. Cloud, Florida, according to The Associated Press.

In a press release from Florida Highway Patrol obtained by the AP, the semi-cab of the cattle hauler caught fire just before noon. The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, had pulled the truck over near the turnpike. He opened the cattle trailer to allow about 70 cows to get out and away from the smoke and flames, said the AP.

WFTV said that fire crews arrived on the scene helped put out the fire and tow the hauler. Both directions of the road were blocked while officials were working to recover the cows. About four hours later, the area reopened in both directions, WFTV said.

According to WFTV, the driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The AP reported that officials did not release any information about what led to the truck fire.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Officials: Starvation threat not over for Florida manatees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Fewer manatee deaths have been recorded so far this year in Florida compared to the record-setting numbers in 2021, but wildlife officials cautioned Wednesday that chronic starvation remains a dire and ongoing threat to the marine mammals. Between Jan. 1 and July...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Hillsboro Police: Missing Ohio girl found in El Paso

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro girl missing since July 16 has been found in El Paso, Texas with a 28 year-old man from California with whom she’d been talking to, Hillsboro Police tell our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. Police have not specified the girl’s age, referring to her...
HILLSBORO, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mistrust lingers in Black communities amid 988 launch

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — On a few occasions, Sitaniel Wimbley’s mother grew manic in her front yard. When neighbors were met with screaming and cursing on their street in Natchez, Mississippi, they would dial 911. An officer would arrive to collect Wimbley’s mother, who battled chronic...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 general election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Maryland voters choose nominees to succeed GOP Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, while both parties closely watched the highly competitive primaries to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Turnpike#The Associated Press#Wftv#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Election 2022: Maryland voting for successor to Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the...
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy