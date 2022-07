(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation sent out a reminder this week that both directions of I-94 between I-75 and the Lodge will be shut down for seven days as they work to move and build the new Second Avenue bridge over I-94. It will reportedly be the first network tied arch bridge in the state of Michigan. According to MDOT, self-propelled modular transporters will be used to move the skeleton of the bridge across the freeway before a new driving surface will be built on the bridge.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO