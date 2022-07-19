Pioneer Day parade and rodeo kicks off this week in SLC

(Courtesy of Utah Days of ’47)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Days of ‘47 parade and rodeo will be kicking off this week as locals celebrate the year pioneers first settled in Utah in 1847.

The Days of ’47 Parade will take over the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on July 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The cavalcade will begin the route at South Temple and State Street and end at Liberty Park.

Parade Route (Courtesy of Utah Days of ’47)

Viewers will be treated to colorful floats, live bands, horses, clowns and other performers as the parade makes its way through the city.

(Courtesy of Utah Days of ’47)

The Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo event will run from July 20-25 at the Utah State Fairpark. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Families with little ones can enjoy a free “Frontier Fun Zone” which is open to the public and will feature a longhorn display, pony rides, a handcart experience and more.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) advises local residents to be aware of upcoming road closures and “lengthy delays” due to the parade. Drivers should take note of the parade route map to plan ahead when traveling near blocked roads.

“Officers will be stationed throughout the marathon course and parade route to help ensure a safe and fun environment for all of those involved,” says SLCPD.

To check out the full schedule of events and to purchase rodeo tickets, click here.