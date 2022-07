Here’s a look at why you should get out on what Michigan is known for: beaches and lakes. Water temperatures have warmed, and winds won’t be too strong this weekend. Lake Michigan has really warmed up, and will continue to warm today and Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and strong sunshine. You can scroll and click on the map below to see current surface water temperatures from seagull.glos.org.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO