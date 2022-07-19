Why 'Dead to Me's Dysfunctional Friendship Is its Most Compelling Aspect

Editor's note: The following contains Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 9 spoilers.Going into the final season of Better Call Saul, one of the biggest questions on our minds was the fate of the intrepid Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). We all know that she does not show up in the events of Breaking Bad, though we never quite knew the reasons for why that is. In the most recent episode, “Fun and Games,” we may have gotten at least part of our answer. Following the brutal death of Patrick Fabian’s Howard, Kim and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) had been spending most of their days trying to get clear of what had happened. They go to work, lie their way through a hollow funeral service, and just pretend that nothing is wrong. This seems to be working for a while. That is, until the final scenes that will forever alter their lives. Kim, the most talented lawyer you could ever have, has quit the bar and will no longer be practicing law. When a distraught Jimmy rushes home, he discovers she is leaving him. Her bags are already packed, and a later scene reveals Saul at some distant point in the future. He has a mansion with all the suits and ties he could ever want, though his life is empty. All the possessions in the world could not fill the vast nothingness that has become his existence.

