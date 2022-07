New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she doesn’t anticipate masks to be required in schools this fall, but will “reserve the right” if a Covid-19 resurgence happens. “We don’t currently, based on today’s numbers, anticipate the need for masks in classrooms, but I’m going to reserve the right to return to this policy if the numbers change, the circumstances change and the severity of the illnesses change. God forbid there is a variant that affects kids more severely,” Hochul said Wednesday.

