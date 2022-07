Four deputies were injured when they were struck in a chain-reaction collision while making an arrest near Casa Loma Avenue and Imperial Highway in Yorba Linda. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, a driver traveling southbound on Imperial Highway crashed into multiple patrol units, causing one Sheriff’s Department unit to strike four deputies. At the time of the collision, the deputies were conducting an arrest of a man suspected of a misdemeanor offense.

YORBA LINDA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO