Brooklyn, NY

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Shot on Set of NBC Drama

By Yasmine Coleman
 3 days ago
Early Tuesday morning, a 31-year-old husband and dad of three who worked on set of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed just before a scheduled filming of the show in Brooklyn. The cinematic-like event was described as "a shooting that could have been pulled straight...

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
Law & Order: OC Killing: Police Release More Details, Including Victim's Name

The Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member killed during a location shoot Tuesday was a Queens resident named Johnny Pizarro, the New York Times reports. Pizarro, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker with the show, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am on Tuesday, July 19. According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call and found that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he...
