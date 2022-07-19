Karrueche Tran Gives Preppy ’90s Glam in Cropped Plaid Top With Flared Pants & Chunky Platforms at the ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

You can always count on Karrueche Tran to show up and show out for an event. The Emmy Award-winning actress did just that while attending the premiere of Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated thriller, “Nope.” The star-studded affair was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night.

Tran was all smiles as she posed for photos on the black carpet. The “Claws” star went preppy-chic in a coordinating green plaid outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a top that was cropped at the front and long at the back. The garment also had a wide band that wrapped around the bodice and curved hemline.

Tran teamed the silhouette with matching flared-leg pants that featured side slits near the knee. To take her look up a notch, she styled her hair in two space buns and accessorized with a small black and gold square clutch and oversized silver drop earrings.

Completing the model’s look was a pair of towering platform sandals. The open-toe shoe style had a chunky white outsole with nude uppers and were decorated with silver studs. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The thriller film follows ranch owners OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer)’s attempts to document a U.F.O. after random objects begin falling from the sky. The event’s red carpet was equally star-studded, with appearances made by Palmer and Kaluuya, in addition to Steven Yeun, Kelly Rowland and Brandon Perea.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the “Nope” premiere .