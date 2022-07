Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or maybe you do, we suppose, if you live near a certain wooded area in Fayetteville. According to a post on the What’s Up Fayetteville Facebook group Thursday, local resident Leslie Sherill on Wedesday spotted a sheep (or a goat?) that had apparently been adopted by a family of deer traveling together in Fayetteville.

