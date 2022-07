In case you have yet to get your live-music fix this summer, Albany County offers ample opportunities for live music and entertainment for the rest of the summer season. In addition to the region’s highly anticipated Alive at 5 concert series, and the incredible Empire State Plaza events here is a list of some fantastic talents coming to the area in the upcoming weeks. Highlights include a Motown Tribute from Garland Nelson’s Reflection, Get Up Jack, Doc Benson Band, Berkstar, and many more.

