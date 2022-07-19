ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Tampa woman gets 3 years for ID theft, ‘defrauding’ COVID unemployment funds, USAO says

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INf6N_0gl6JxB900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced a Tampa woman was sentenced for using identity theft and device fraud to “defraud” state agencies and take COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits.

Rolanda Wingfield, 39, was sentenced to three years in federal prison after being found guilty of “device fraud and aggravated identity theft.” USAO said Wingfield was ordered to pay $135,576 in restitution to “various state workforce agencies she defrauded.”

Wingfield pleaded guilty on April 26. Her use of false identity and fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to state agencies occurred from May to September 2020, according to USAO.

“Wingfield obtained the personal identifying information of others and used that information to submit, or cause the submission of, false and fraudulent unemployment insurance (UI) claims to various state workforce agencies in order to obtain UI benefits to which she was not entitled,” USAO reported.

Wingfield then transferred the benefit funds to bank accounts, or “loaded onto debit cards issued in the names of others.”

After loading the funds into bank accounts and onto the debit cards, Wingfield tried to withdraw the funds at automated teller machines. In total, she “obtained $135,576,” accounting for the amount she now owes in restitution.

Comments / 3

Related
WFLA

Florida woman sues over $26 in unclaimed funds, claims state owes interest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state’s Chief Financial Officer is being sued by a Florida woman accusing the state of violating the Fifth Amendment and owing residents interest payments on unclaimed funds. Plaintiff Alieda Maron, of St. Petersburg, filed the lawsuit as a class action and asked for a jury trial. In Maron’s complaint, filed […]
FLORIDA STATE
Cops And Crime

Florida Felon Indicted On Firearm And Drug Charges

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Raequin Smith, 26, Tampa, with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usao#Unemployment Benefits#Fraud#Theft#False Identity#Ui
fox13news.com

Accusations of jury intimidation nearly derail trial before jury sends pawn shop shooter to prison for life

TAMPA, Fla. - A jury found a Tampa man guilty of attempted murder, but not before an accusation of jury intimidation paused court proceedings. Jarrod Mingo's attempted murder trial nearly went off the rails Thursday after a member of the suspected accused pawn shop shooter’s family was accused of taking photos of the jury with their cell phone.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota man pleads guilty to $500K PPP loan fraud

A 34-year-old Sarasota man has been sentenced to five years and one month in federal prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft that added up to nearly $500,000, in a PPP loan fraud case. Randy Xavier Jones was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was sentenced to five years in prison for receiving COVID-related benefits and loans he was not eligible for. Randy Xavier Jones, 34, pleaded guilty in March to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. In 2020, Jones schemed to defraud several federal...
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Miami

Florida's unclaimed property law challenged

- A St. Petersburg resident has filed a potential class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that directs the state's handling of unclaimed property. Attorneys for Alieda Maron filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Tallahassee against state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who oversees the unclaimed-property program.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Man accused of operating drug house at Largo pizza restaurant

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man has been accused of operating a drug house at a pizza restaurant after 11 different drugs were found during a search of the business. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating Blerim Ljena, 49, in April after receiving a tip that he was selling a large amount of drugs out of his restaurant, Brickhouse Pizza.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

1 hospitalized in Pasco County shooting, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near a AutoZone Auto Parts in Holiday Thursday afternoon, according Pasco County deputies. Deputies said they responded to the store at the intersection of US 19 and Darlington Road around 3 p.m. They said their early investigation showed one man shot another man.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy