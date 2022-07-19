ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Wildwood man with history of drug abuse jailed after taking pickup without permission

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wildwood man with a history of drug abuse was jailed after taking a pickup truck without permission. Jonathan Curtis Douglas, 33, was arrested Sunday on charges...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

$143,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl seized on I-75 in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rayon David Binger, 42, was arrested yesterday afternoon after a traffic stop on Interstate 75. At about 2:37 p.m., an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a vehicle with an obstructed temporary tag; when he ran the tag, he reportedly found that it was not assigned to that vehicle. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the single occupant of the vehicle, a resident of Panama City who is from Jamaica and living in the United States on a temporary work visa.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fearful man retrieves machete from RV after threatened by alleged attack

A fearful man retrieved a machete from an RV after he was threatened by a Wildwood man. Cory Michael Vinson, 50, was arrested on a charge of simple assault Wednesday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The victim said Vinson threatened to “beat his ass” and put his fists up as if he was going to fight him, the report said. The victim started walking backward and retrieved a machete from his RV in order to protect himself.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager will lose driver’s license after crashing car in roundabout

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after crashing her car earlier this year in a roundabout. Diane Frank, 65, of the Village of Sabal Chase, was at the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she crashed at about 4:30 p.m. May 15 in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle crashed into a light pole and ran through a flower bed.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood, FL
Wildwood, FL
Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

19-year-old assisted living caregiver arrested in alleged attack

A teen assisted living caregiver was arrested at her place of employment after an alleged attack which left a victim with broken eyeglasses. Ariana Share Nieves, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief after the the alleged attack which took place Tuesday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store

CITRA Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man operating covert fish games out of a clothing store. Deputies say they received a complaint about an internet cafe operating out of a business on North Highway 301 in Citra. On Wednesday, they sent an undercover detective to check it out.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Ex-Correctional Officer in Florida Arrested for Allegedly Heading Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Ring

Authorities in Florida this week announced the takedown of a large-scale drug trafficking ring allegedly headed by a former state correctional officer. Christina Michelle Guess, 44, an ex-prison guard with the Florida Department of Corrections, was taken into custody along with her alleged supplier and several underlings and charged with a slew of felonies, including trafficking in 200 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Chevy
Cops And Crime

Florida Felon Indicted On Firearm And Drug Charges

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Raequin Smith, 26, Tampa, with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Wildwood police arrest woman with vehicle reported stolen in Ocala

Wildwood police arrested a woman with a vehicle which had been reported stolen in Ocala. An officer spotted 28-year-old Uniqua Pearlina Mae Evans of Wildwood on Tuesday getting out of a white Ford Fusion in the 200 block of Lemon Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate revealed the car had been stolen from a place of business in Ocala. Evans was carrying a multi-colored small bag and began walking away from the car. She disregarded verbal commands from the officer to remain by the vehicle. When the officer attempted to restrain Evans, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 305 pounds, she attempted to hand off the bag to a bystander. The bystander took the bag into a nearby residence as the officer took Evans to the ground. She had the car key in her pocket.
WILDWOOD, FL
WFLA

1 hospitalized in Pasco County shooting, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near a AutoZone Auto Parts in Holiday Thursday afternoon, according Pasco County deputies. Deputies said they responded to the store at the intersection of US 19 and Darlington Road around 3 p.m. They said their early investigation showed one man shot another man.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man murdered outside Orange County supermarket, deputies looking for possible suspects

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after he was found gravely injured outside a supermarket Thursday morning in Orange County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded to the Bravo Supermarkets plaza on North Hiawassee Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding an "emergency" call. When they arrived, deputies found a man injured, who later died at the hospital.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wanted teen ran away from foster home, may be in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing and wanted teenager is believed to be in Marion County after he ran away from a foster home in Hernando County, deputies said. Christian Coleman, 17, may be traveling between Hernando County and Ocala because he has family and friends who reside in the Ocala area, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hernando is southwest of Marion.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy