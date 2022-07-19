Wildwood man with history of drug abuse jailed after taking pickup without permission

Wildwood police arrested a woman with a vehicle which had been reported stolen in Ocala. An officer spotted 28-year-old Uniqua Pearlina Mae Evans of Wildwood on Tuesday getting out of a white Ford Fusion in the 200 block of Lemon Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate revealed the car had been stolen from a place of business in Ocala. Evans was carrying a multi-colored small bag and began walking away from the car. She disregarded verbal commands from the officer to remain by the vehicle. When the officer attempted to restrain Evans, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 305 pounds, she attempted to hand off the bag to a bystander. The bystander took the bag into a nearby residence as the officer took Evans to the ground. She had the car key in her pocket.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO