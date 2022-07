Located in northern California, McCloud River is known for its striking surroundings, its long history and the population of fish found there, all of which have made it a destination for many an expedition. Over the course of several decades, the Nature Conservancy worked to preserve and cultivate the river’s fish, which has also included a limited amount of catch-and-release fishing in a small portion of the river.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO