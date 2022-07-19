ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

These Teva Dupes Have Become Amazon Shoppers' “New Favorite Sandals”

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bziW9_0gl6GNNc00

Click here to read the full article.

Tevas are one of those summer sandals that never go out of fashion. But if you’ve been on the fence about splurging on sandals that you know will get dirty from all your summer fun, then pause and take a look at these bestselling dupes on Amazon. The CIOR Women’s Sport Sandals are just a fraction of the Teva price and Amazon shoppers say they are just as good for outdoor adventures as the real thing.

Available in 22 Teva-inspired prints, the CIOR sandals feature a cushy EVA “yoga mat” sole that absorbs impact and helps you maintain grip while you walk. The polyester webbing is quick-drying and the included arch support keeps your feet comfortable all day, no matter what kind of adventures you get up to.

And for under $30, you absolutely can’t beat the price.

CIOR Women’s Sport Sandals

Buy Now

$22.90


Buy now

Sign Up

“Let me tell you, these shoes are worth it. If you’re on the fence, BUY THEM,” one five-star reviewer said . “I’ve had mine for a little under a year now and they’ve done everything with me. I originally bought them because I’m a field biologist and needed some shoes for our water days. I’ve kayaked, canoed, hiked Maine, swam and hiked Hawaii in these. For the price, you really can’t beat it.”

“These are my new favorite sandals,” another five-star reviewer wrote . “So comfortable. Even when chasing my pup around for extended periods of time.”

So before your splurge on a name-brand sandal, try the CIOR sandals first. If the reviews tell you anything, you probably won’t feel the need to invest in Tevas any time soon.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Sandal#Eva#The Cior
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy