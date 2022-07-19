Toys "R" Us is coming back! Here's what to expect

Photo credit Macy's/Business Wire

If you've missed being a Toys "R" Us kid since the stores disappeared a few years ago, this news is sure to have you singing that classic jingle from the commercials all day.

The iconic toy store is being brought back to life by Macy's.

Macy's said Monday that Toys "R" Us will move into all stores beginning later this month.

Toys "R" Us declared bankruptcy in 2017 but was given a new lease on life last year when it teamed up with Macy's to start selling toys online.

"Macy's can't wait to bring the Toys "R" Us experience to life in our stores," Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "We hope Toys "R" Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together."

The Toys "R" Us shops will feature playful colored fixtures, hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments, and a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity.

The shops will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to 10,000 square feet in larger Macy's, including flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, San Jose, Los Angeles and New York.

Toys "R" Us will be completely moved into all Macy's stores by mid-October.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy's stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO and more.

Toys "R" Us said the new shops will be "just like you remember, but even better."

"Now your kids can experience the excitement that comes from running through the aisles and picking the perfect toy," the company said in a statement. "Children can actually touch and play with toys at our demonstration tables, snap a photo with a life-sized Geoffrey The Giraffe, or just explore a colorful world that houses everything a kid could ever want."