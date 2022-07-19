New Heat Illness Prevention State Emphasis Program to Help Protect Workers from Indoor and Outdoor Heat-related Hazards Introduced by MIOSHA

Even with recent showers in some parts of the state, much of Michigan is very dry. That means fire safety is a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors. “We are beginning to see seasonal drought conditions across much of the state. Intermittent rainfall in some areas hasn’t been enough to lessen those conditions,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “We urge residents and visitors to use caution when burning.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO