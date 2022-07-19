ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New Heat Illness Prevention State Emphasis Program to Help Protect Workers from Indoor and Outdoor Heat-related Hazards Introduced by MIOSHA

By Erica Quealy
michigan.gov
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has introduced a State Emphasis Program to help identify and reduce exposures to indoor and outdoor heat-related hazards in the workplace. “Whether you’re working indoors or outdoors, hot and humid conditions can pose serious risks to workers’...

www.michigan.gov

