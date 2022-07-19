ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Angela Rowe

By Master Control
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Rowe, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Louis Utzie and Sarah Mancuso Utzie. Angela was a hairdresser for over 50 years. Angela is survived by her husband James Rowe; children, Scott Rowe,...

WDTV

Carlene Amelia McCray Jarvis

Carlene Amelia McCray Jarvis, 96, of Fairmont peacefully passed away at home, which she was born in, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on January 18, 1926, a daughter to Carl A. and Kathryn Kelley McCray. Carlene graduated from Huntington High School in 1943. She was an active member of the Baptist Temple Church and Winfield CEO’s. She was formerly a Cub Scout den mother and held office in the Eastern Star.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Linda Kay Sargent

Linda Kay Sargent Linda Kay Sargent, 59, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Fairmont on October 30, 1962. She was preceded in death by her mother Dora Charleen Snodgrass Stewart and survived by her father Cecil G. Snyder. Linda graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University. She enjoyed crafts, trips to the beach, WVU sports and couples golf with her husband. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Assembly of God Church; her church family was very special to her. She most of all enjoyed time spent with her family. Linda worked as an administrative assistant for Allegheny Energy for 36 years. In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving husband of 26 years William “Bill” F. Sargent of Fairmont; one daughter Lauren Pritchard; two stepdaughters Tricia Moore and her husband Joshua and Brooke Sparks and her husband Kent; one step-son Matthew Sargent; four grandchildren Skylar Clark, Tristan Sargent, Emily Moore and Grant Moore; and a cousin Kimberly Vaughn and her husband Russell. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandmother Kathleen Lanham Snodgrass. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with her wishes Linda will be cremated following. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Casey Gene Love

Casey Gene Love, age 33, of Clarksburg departed this life Tuesday, July 19, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born August 27, 1988 in Clarksburg, the son of the late Herbert Gene “Dink” love who preceded him in death on October 29, 2021.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Christina Lynne Wolfe

Christina Lynne Wolfe, 54, of Weston passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Stevens Point, WI, on October 30, 1967, a daughter of Aretta “Rita” Grace Brown Wolfe McHenry and the late Ellis Laverne Wolfe. In addition to...
WESTON, WV
Fairmont, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

Mary Jane Belt

Mary Jean Belt, 94, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 22, 1927, in Barrackville; a daughter of the late Fredrick Coleman and Freda M. (VanGilder) VanGilder. Mary retired from A+P Stores in Fairmont, Ohio, and Maryland after 40 years of service. Mary is survived by her son, Jack Belt Sr. and his wife, Catherine of Fairmont; her grandson, Jack Belt, Jr.; her brother, Billy VanGilder and his wife, Lonnie of Ashtabula, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd VanGilder, Kenneth VanGilder, Clarence VanGilder, Jerry VanGilder, and Earnest VanGilder; her sisters, Dorothy Pigott, and Velma Chandler. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, July 22, 2022, from, 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Mary V. Courtney Moore

Mary V. Courtney Moore, 96, of Jane Lew, WV, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home following an extended illness. Mary was born in Williams River, WV, on June 2, 1926, a daughter of the late Walter M. and Clara Carpenter Dodrill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Oral Kemper Courtney; three sisters: Regina Cartee, Pauline Dodrill, and Corrine L. Nichols; and two brothers: Herbert Dodrill and Gary Dodrill.
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Lawrence “Larry” Earl Wilt, Jr.

Lawrence “Larry” Earl Wilt, Jr. 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 11, 1938, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lawrence Earl Sr. and Beatrice (Stanley) Wilt. Larry...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Linda (McKown) Brannon

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Linda (McKown) Brannon of Clarksburg, WV passed away peacefully at the age of 71. She passed while holding the hand of her devoted husband, Tim and surrounded by family. She battled several illnesses throughout the last years of her life and was a true fighter. But even warriors get tired. She was the proud and dedicated mother of three children; Tim Brannon and wife Norma of Winston-Salem, NC, Aimee Williams and husband Chris of Clarksburg, WV and son Jeremy Brannon and partner Lacy Bolyard of Hillard, OH. While she had only three biological children, she welcomed their friends into her heart and home and treated them as her own. If you knew Linda, she already told you about the five grandchildren she adored; Chase Brannon of Port Orchard, Washington, Drew Brannon of Pittsburgh, PA, Jonah Williams of Clarksburg, WV, Trey Zontek of Morgantown, WV and Kolby Williams of Clarksburg, WV. If you ask them, they would tell you she was a blast and even slid down the pole on the swing-set at her house. She is survived by her husband, Tim and one sister, Sharon Spurlock of Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garold McKown and Rose Plum and one infant brother. Linda grew up in Clarksburg. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington Irving High School, where she met her faithful husband of 51 years. When working outside the home, she was employed as a ward secretary at United Hospital Center and as an insurance agent/partner at Insure America. But her two favorite “jobs” were raising her children and caring for her grandchildren. She volunteered in her children’s classrooms doing anything that was needed. She chauffeured her children and their friends to a variety of activities and made the best pitcher of Kool Aid any neighborhood kid could ask for. If you were really lucky, you got a homemade pepperoni roll and some sweet tea. She also volunteered at her church, First United Methodist, where she served as the secretary of the administrative board. She loved her husband endlessly and enjoyed traveling with him to a variety of destinations. She was an amazing baker, winning awards for her apple pie. Linda was a friend to everyone she met and went out of her way to help anyone who needed her. She was a kind, loving, smart and beautiful woman and her light in this world will be greatly missed. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Brannon will be cremated. Family and friends will gather at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Second Street, Clarksburg on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Harry Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box #91891 Washington, D.C. 20090, or your favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Casey Cox
Caleb Joseph
Kim Taylor
WDTV

Warming Up with Bridgeport Volleyball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s warmup takes us over to Bridgeport volleyball. The Indians are coming off a season that landed them in the Class AAA State Tournament, and are hoping to build a step forward off that success this time around. “Our team has a lot of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

‘Taste of Morgantown’ to return next month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The culinary event “Taste Of Morgantown” will return next month at a new location after being postponed for two years due to COVID-19. The 12th annual “Taste of Morgantown” will be held at The Track Complex at Mylan Park on Sunday, August 21st.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Glenville State student completes internship with Agile5

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University Computer and Information Systems student James Amos is completing an internship with Agile5 Technologies, Inc. this summer. Located in Fairmont, Agile5 specializes in IT services and software supporting enterprise systems for government agencies and commercial businesses. Amos first connected with Agile5 when representatives...
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport nominates new police chief

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has named its pick for a new chief of police. Mark Rogers has officially been named as the City’s pick for Bridgeport’s new police chief after serving as interim chief, according to a City Council agenda. Bridgeport’s former chief of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Construction underway for new humane society in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of planning a new facility, construction for the Marion County Humane Society’s new location is underway. The new site on Locust Avenue in Fairmont will be a larger facility that can hold more animals, providing them with better care. Officials with the humane...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Alderson Broaddus & Mon Health partner to help nursing shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health and Alderson Broaddus University are joining forces to fight the state’s nursing shortage crisis. As part of the program, they’ll help with tuition reimbursement. In return, the students will commit to working for Mon Health for 2 years after graduating. When students...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown set to expand roads

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown will be getting a new look to their roads in the coming years. The hope is those roads will also drive economic growth in the area. The I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project will build the partnership between Mon County Commission and the Mylan Park Foundation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Vantage Ventures initiative adds new tenant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Sitting right in the heart of Morgantown is Vantage Ventures. Vantage Ventures consists of entrepreneurs who are on a mission to advance businesses in West Virginia. You can find their new building on University Avenue. One of the space’s newest tenants is Rank One Computing. Rank...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tamon Scruggs completes Best Virginia’s roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Tech alum Tamon Scruggs is the final piece to Best Virginia’s roster ahead of TBT this weekend. Scruggs is a former player of head coach James Long at WVU Tech, and will be suiting up for TBT for the first time. Last season Scruggs...
MORGANTOWN, WV

