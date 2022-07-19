ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia DMV services temporarily shut down due to system outage

By Jessica Patterson
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles services still currently offline after the Department of Transportation announced issues on Tuesday.

According to the DMV, the issue is caused by a system-wide mainframe outage. Officials projected that it would be resolved sometime Tuesday, but the issues are still continuing into Wednesday. Once the issue is fixed, the DMV said it will resume its normal business services.

DMV’s new location in Marion County opens

Officials with the DMV said this outage is also affecting other state agencies, but in its case, it is directly affecting its services due to “the nature of work and business transactions needed by citizens.” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier also apologized to customers for the “inconvenience” the issue is causing for customers.

“Good customer service is our number one priority at DMV, and we understand the frustrations of our customers. We feel those same frustrations when we can’t offer the level of service and care that our customers deserve, due to circumstances beyond our control,” Frazier said. “One of my goals as Commissioner is to facilitate the upgrades needed to our mainframe technology so these outages become few and far between. As we work towards that, again please accept our apologies and know that we are working around the clock to make things better.”

The DMV said they will provide updates on the situation on their website and customers should visit their website to check the alert box before they visit any regional offices or try the online services portal.

