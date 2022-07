BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least six people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Once landed, the flight was safely taxied to the gate.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO