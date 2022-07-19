What overturning of Roe v. Wade could mean for Virginia’s adoption, foster care system

(WFXR) — It’s been almost a month since the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe. v. Wade . Abortion-rights advocates fear the move could worsen an already-overburdened foster care system.

According to the director of Montgomery County Department of Social Services , Kelly Edmonson, there is a chance adoption and foster care centers may see an increase in kids.

“Locally, I would think that we’re looking at possibly 10, 20% of an increase of kids coming into care,” said Edmonson.

However, that’s not the only change.

Edmonson says that centers could also see an increase in foster parents who are looking to take in infants or younger children.

“People are always interested in fostering for that age child,” said Edmonson.

According to the Virginia of Department of Social Services , there are nearly 5,400 children already in Virginia’s foster care system, including 700 children who are ready for adoption right now.

If there was an influx of kids following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Edmonson says one issue Montgomery County faces is a lack of help.

“There are not a whole lot of agencies as children enter into adoption that provide that support, besides local DSS’s and Catholic Charities,” said Edmonson.

However, she tells WFXR News there are other options to help support child welfare systems — like AdoptUSKids — with some services even providing options for both birth and adoptive parents.

“A birth parent can be involved as much as they would like, and the adoption parents can be as willing to have that information… for that child later on in the future,” said Edmonson.

She says this can happen through an informal or formal process, such as annual updates or a birth parent being there for birthdays.

Edmonson adds that a children being given up by their parents have a higher success rate for adoption than those in situations involving abuse or neglect.

Regardless of where we end up in a post-Roe nation, Edmonson says it’s important to help anyone who has to make the difficult decision to give their child up for adoption.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.