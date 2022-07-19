Will DL T.J. Slayton make a leap in his second season?

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman T.J. Slaton is looking to improve upon his rookie campaign. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers have an even deeper defensive line than they have had in years past. With more depth comes more talent. The Packers are led by multi-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, along with free-agent addition Jarran Reed (career-high in sacks is 10.5). They also have a seven-year veteran in Dean Lowry, who has spent his entire career in Green Bay. Georgia national champion Devonte Wyatt was selected by the Packers in the first round of April's NFL Draft. However, the X-factor in this position group could be second-year defender T.J. Slaton.

In his rookie season in 2021, Slaton played on situational downs and participated on special teams a good amount, too. The former Florida Gators star recorded 23 tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and a blocked field goal while appearing in all 17 games last season.

Packers defensive line Coach Jerry Montgomery believes Slaton can be dominant in his second season.

"I think he can be a dominant run player when he is doing the right things. That's what I'm going to hold him accountable for...When he's attacking, knocking the line of scrimmage back, and using his hands and getting off blocks, he's pretty dominant," Montgomery told Green Bay media in April.

The 6-foot-4, 330-lb interior defender is looking for an even bigger role this season. Regardless, the Packers appear to have one of the more elite defensive lines in all of football. It could be the most talented defensive line the franchise has seen in over a decade, too. Slaton will have a key role in a deep position group in 2022, which the Packers hope will end with the franchise bringing back the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 12 years.