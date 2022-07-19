ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPO kicks off "Around the Town" Tuesday night

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is kicking off its RPO...

WHEC TV-10

Bands on the Bricks continues Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If Party in the Park and Concerts by the Shore haven't satisfied your need for music, you are in luck!. Bands on the Bricks returns to the Rochester Public Market on Friday night. Into the Now with iGNiTE! Reggae Band will take the stage at 6. Gates open at 5:30.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: 90-degree heat does not last, for now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Wednesday makes four days this season that Rochester has reached 90 degrees or higher. The average summer season brings 9 or 10 days of 90-degree weather. As usual, it is a combination of the heat and humidity that makes it feel so uncomfortable and at the highest point today the heat index was in the middle 90s. However, a cold front will cross the area, from west to east, overnight. This will knock down the heat considerably over the next 24 hours.
WHEC TV-10

Occupied Saxton Street house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An occupied house was shot at late Wednesday night. Just after 11, police responded to a report of shots fired on West Broad Street right by the Rochester Community Sports Complex. When they arrived, police found a house on Saxton Street hit by gunfire. A 63-year-old...
WHEC TV-10

City holds 'Aqueduct Reimagined' public open house and design workshop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A design lab and open house were held Thursday at the Blue Cross Arena to discuss potentially converting the Broad Street Bridge into an outdoor space. The Aqueduct Reimagined and Riverfront Promenades project will convert the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct and adjacent riverfront into a...
WHEC TV-10

Seabreeze adds bag and cooler checks at the gate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Seabreeze’s safety team will begin implementing a new security screening process at the admission gates. Starting on Wednesday, all bags and coolers will be checked for prohibited items before entering the park. Although Seabreeze’s policy on prohibited items is the same, checking bags and coolers...
WHEC TV-10

Vigil held for RGH nurse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester community is remembering a dedicated nurse at Rochester General after her devastating loss Thursday. Dozens of co-workers and friends gathered for a vigil at the entrance of Rochester General Hospital Thursday night to remember Keri Heine. The Greece woman was last seen leaving...
WHEC TV-10

Water main break in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - A water main break in Brighton sent water gushing into the air. A News10NBC photographer captured the scene Tuesday morning on Monroe Ave near Edgewood Ave just west of 590. No word on the extent of any water issues. We'll have more information as it becomes...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Hot weather today with the heat index close to 100 degrees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Mostly sunny weather will heat things up quickly today with temps near 90 by midday and 90-95 this afternoon. Today will be the hottest day since we reached 93 on June 22nd and we may end up higher than that this afternoon. The record for today's date is 99 set way back in 1894 so that should be safe as we come up a few degrees short.
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua Emergency Squad & Naples Ambulance Merge

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES) and Naples Ambulance have officially merged. The merger creates the Naples Ambulance Division of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. The Naples ambulance fleet and volunteers will keep their iconic triangle of grapes and purple ambulances. “This is an exciting partnership for CES...
