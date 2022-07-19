RPO kicks off "Around the Town" Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Wednesday makes four days this season that Rochester has reached 90 degrees or higher. The average summer season brings 9 or 10 days of 90-degree weather. As usual, it is a combination of the heat and humidity that makes it feel so uncomfortable and at the highest point today the heat index was in the middle 90s. However, a cold front will cross the area, from west to east, overnight. This will knock down the heat considerably over the next 24 hours.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO