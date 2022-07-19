RPO kicks off "Around the Town" Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If Party in the Park and Concerts by the Shore haven't satisfied your need for music, you are in luck!. Bands on the Bricks returns to the Rochester Public Market on Friday night. Into the Now with iGNiTE! Reggae Band will take the stage at 6. Gates open at 5:30.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Wednesday makes four days this season that Rochester has reached 90 degrees or higher. The average summer season brings 9 or 10 days of 90-degree weather. As usual, it is a combination of the heat and humidity that makes it feel so uncomfortable and at the highest point today the heat index was in the middle 90s. However, a cold front will cross the area, from west to east, overnight. This will knock down the heat considerably over the next 24 hours.
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) - Concerts by the Shore continues tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.with Rock and Roll band, "The Invictas." The concert series is in its 36th season, and takes place every Wednesday at Ontario Beach Park from June 8 through August 31.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Reawaken America Tour,” the event previously canceled by Main Street Armory owner Scott Donaldson, will instead be held in Batavia. Reawaken America is a political tour that has been hosted in various cities across the nation. The same event was scheduled to come to Rochester in August at the Main Street Armory.
EAST ROCHESTER (WHEC) - Check your numbers! If you bought a Take 5 ticket at the Wegmans on Fairport Road in East Rochester, you might be a winner. The ticket, worth more than $18,000, was sold there. It was for yesterday's drawing.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An occupied house was shot at late Wednesday night. Just after 11, police responded to a report of shots fired on West Broad Street right by the Rochester Community Sports Complex. When they arrived, police found a house on Saxton Street hit by gunfire. A 63-year-old...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A design lab and open house were held Thursday at the Blue Cross Arena to discuss potentially converting the Broad Street Bridge into an outdoor space. The Aqueduct Reimagined and Riverfront Promenades project will convert the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct and adjacent riverfront into a...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Seabreeze’s safety team will begin implementing a new security screening process at the admission gates. Starting on Wednesday, all bags and coolers will be checked for prohibited items before entering the park. Although Seabreeze’s policy on prohibited items is the same, checking bags and coolers...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester community is remembering a dedicated nurse at Rochester General after her devastating loss Thursday. Dozens of co-workers and friends gathered for a vigil at the entrance of Rochester General Hospital Thursday night to remember Keri Heine. The Greece woman was last seen leaving...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - With the expected high temperatures today, the City of Rochester reminds residents that "Cool Sweep" is in effect this summer to help people keep cool at its pools, spray parks, air-conditioned facilities, and Durand Eastman Beach. Rec Centers with air conditioning:. • Avenue D, 200 Avenue...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Officers have a house surrounded on Pierpont and Augustine Street on Tuesday night. The area is shut down in both directions. News10NBC is on the scene and saw people being evacuated from the home.
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - A water main break in Brighton sent water gushing into the air. A News10NBC photographer captured the scene Tuesday morning on Monroe Ave near Edgewood Ave just west of 590. No word on the extent of any water issues. We'll have more information as it becomes...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Mostly sunny weather will heat things up quickly today with temps near 90 by midday and 90-95 this afternoon. Today will be the hottest day since we reached 93 on June 22nd and we may end up higher than that this afternoon. The record for today's date is 99 set way back in 1894 so that should be safe as we come up a few degrees short.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One police officer was killed and another was injured when a gunman opened fire in Rochester, New York, on Thursday night, according to multiple media reports. A bystander was also injured in the shooting, which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. EDT, WROC-TV reported. The two Rochester...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Temps today will be near 90 degrees once again with mixed skies and a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Most of the day will be rain free but be prepared for a possible downpour and gust of wind if out and about during the day. Any storms will clear for nice weather this evening into tonight.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES) and Naples Ambulance have officially merged. The merger creates the Naples Ambulance Division of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. The Naples ambulance fleet and volunteers will keep their iconic triangle of grapes and purple ambulances. “This is an exciting partnership for CES...
Thanks to numerous tips received from the public, the owner of an abandoned dog found tied to a tree by a creek in the village of Clifton Springs earlier this month has been found. 28-year-old Tamarius Nelson, of Clifton Springs, has been charged with animal abandonment for the July 11th...
