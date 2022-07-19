The Original Hot Dog Factory is treating fans to a free hot dog. When you can get one

Georgia-based The Original Hot Dog Factory will treat fans to free hot dogs at locations nationwide on July 22 to celebrate National Hot Dog Day (July 20). The Original Hot Dog Factory

The food lovers holiday is on July 20, but the Georgia-based hot dog chain will hand out free dogs from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at locations nationwide, according to a news release. No purchase is necessary.

Fans will receive a free All-American dog topped with ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.

“There’s no better day all year than National Hot Dog day and to celebrate we are doing free all American hot dogs from 12-4pm nationwide!,” owner Dennis McKinley told McClatchy News in a statement. “Come celebrate all the goodness.”

The hot dog chain has several locations across the Atlanta metro area and has expanded to multiple cities including Columbus, Georgia, Hialeah, Florida, Charlotte, Houston and Memphis, according to the company’s website. More locations are planned for Raleigh, North Carolina, Dallas and Washington, D.C., among other cities.

It’s best known for its unique hot dogs but also serves corn dogs, chicken wings, Angus beef burgers and loaded fries.

Find a location near you here.