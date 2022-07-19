ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Original Hot Dog Factory is treating fans to a free hot dog. When you can get one

By Tanasia Kenney
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPF7a_0gl6Axvg00
Georgia-based The Original Hot Dog Factory will treat fans to free hot dogs at locations nationwide on July 22 to celebrate National Hot Dog Day (July 20). The Original Hot Dog Factory

The Original Hot Dog Factory is treating fans to free hot dogs this week to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

The food lovers holiday is on July 20, but the Georgia-based hot dog chain will hand out free dogs from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at locations nationwide, according to a news release. No purchase is necessary.

Fans will receive a free All-American dog topped with ketchup, mustard, onions and relish.

“There’s no better day all year than National Hot Dog day and to celebrate we are doing free all American hot dogs from 12-4pm nationwide!,” owner Dennis McKinley told McClatchy News in a statement. “Come celebrate all the goodness.”

The hot dog chain has several locations across the Atlanta metro area and has expanded to multiple cities including Columbus, Georgia, Hialeah, Florida, Charlotte, Houston and Memphis, according to the company’s website. More locations are planned for Raleigh, North Carolina, Dallas and Washington, D.C., among other cities.

It’s best known for its unique hot dogs but also serves corn dogs, chicken wings, Angus beef burgers and loaded fries.

Find a location near you here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8iY1_0gl6Axvg00
The Original Hot Dog Factory has locations across the Atlanta metro area and in several cities including Columbus, Georgia, Miami and Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
City
Dallas, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Columbus, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
City
Washington, NC
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Dog Day#Corn Dogs#Atlanta#Food Drink#All American#Mcclatchy News
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

National Hot Dog Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap hot dogs

Few food items represent summer better than a hot dog. From grilling out with friends and family to watching the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest every 4th of July, hot dogs are synonymous with summer. As such, you probably might not be surprised to learn that there is a National Hot Dog Day, and that it happens to be today, July 20th.
RESTAURANTS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
993
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy