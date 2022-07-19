ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Create and invent at the Spark!Lab at Springfield Museums

By Kayla Hevey
WWLP 22News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Spark! Lab at the Springfield Museums is a...

Springfield, MA
Entertainment
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: hate incidents on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The number of hate crimes and hate incidents is growing in the United States and New England. Local leaders are expressing concerns about incidents of hatred in western Massachusetts. Rev. Terrlyn Curry Avery remembers the waves of emotion she felt on December 28, 2020 when a...
#The Springfield Museums
WWLP

Fundraiser held for local comedian in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local comedians are raising money through the joy of laughter Wednesday. Comedians Phillip Anthony and Jess Miller held a benefit show for fellow comedian Artie Rob in Chicopee Wednesday evening. Artie recently suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak and move his right side. All benefits from Wednesday’s show will go directly to Artie as he fights through a challenging recovery.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Woman claims her daughter was nearly abducted in Springfield

Earlier this week, the town of Amherst announced the launch of their “Resident Aid Assistance Program.”. The number of hate crimes and hate incidents is growing in the United States and New England. Rafi Gonzalez to perform at MGM Springfield on July 30. Updated: 10 hours ago. A comedian...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Cookie wars: Crumbl Cookies claims whistleblower told them smaller cookie companies Crave and Dirty Dough stole their recipes

Crumbl Cookies has released a statement standing by its lawsuit against two smaller competitors for alleged trademark infringement. “Crumbl is committed to protecting its brand, customers, employees and the thousands of entrepreneurs who have poured their souls into making Crumbl what it is today,” the company said. “We trust the courts and the legal process and feel confident that even more truth will come to light.”
MEDFORD, MA
WWLP

Water use restrictions in effect Friday for West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW

What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Affordable housing units being built at former YMCA in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded grant funding to build affordable housing units at the former YMCA building in downtown Springfield. A total of more than $31 million in direct subsidies, tax credits, and housing vouchers to support the development and preservation of 11 housing facilities in Massachusetts, including 237 permanent housing units and 200 shelter beds for families and individuals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Pittsfield RMV to close Thursday due to facility issue

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield RMV will be closed on Thursday due to facility issue. According to a social media post by the Massachusetts RMV, if you had an appointment scheduled, you are asked to visit the RMV’s Online Service Center to reschedule. To reschedule an appointment, click here.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield announces early waste collection Wednesday due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Department of Public Works has announced that solid waste collection will begin early Wednesday due to the heat. Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will begin at 5:30 a.m. If you live in Springfield, you’re being asked to put out your bins no later...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

