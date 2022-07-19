Create and invent at the Spark!Lab at Springfield Museums

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO