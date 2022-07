Samsung's latest smartphones are some of the best Android devices you can get, and they've been made even better thanks to Prime Day deals. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup has never been cheaper — right now, you can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $840, or 30 percent off its normal price. Also, the Galaxy S22+ and the standard S22 are down to $700 and $600, respectively. Those are all the starting prices for the models with the base amount of storage, but you'll find discounts on all versions, including those with higher amounts of storage.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO