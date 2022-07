The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) is now available. The gadget is a flexible arm to hold an iPad or iPhone, with a weighted base and an adjustable clamp. Thanks to the new QuickSwitch tab, you can quickly move between the two positions. Firstly, you can attach the HoverBar arm to the base to act as a stand on your desk. Secondly, you can clip the arm to the clamp, which you can attach to a table, shelf or kitchen countertop.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO