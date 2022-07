Ric Flair has confirmed that he is suffering from a nagging injury ahead of his “last match”. Speaking as a guest on the Busted Open podcast, Flair said that while he has been feeling great recently, the bottom of his foot has been really sore. He said the injury is bad enough that it’s affecting him in his daily life, but he doesn’t think it will cause an issue for him in his “last match”. He said he’ll push through the pain if he has to.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO