ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump urges golfers to take LIV money despite protests from 9/11 groups

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmaJd_0gl65rCY00
Bedminster will host next week’s LIV event Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

As attention turns to next week’s LIV Series event at Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course in New Jersey, the former US president has urged players to join the Saudi-backed tour despite criticism from the families of 9/11 victims.

On Sunday, 9/11 Justice, a group that advocates for victims of the 11 September terrorist attacks, sent a letter to Trump urging him to reconsider his support for the LIV tour. 9/11 survivor groups have long alleged the Saudi government was complicit in the attacks, although no definitive link has ever been proven.

Related: Rebel LIV tour and golf’s civil war overshadowed everything at the Open | Ewan Murray

“The Saudi nation is largely responsible for the death of our loved ones and for the horrific attack on America. And you know it,” 9/11 Justice said in the letter.

Brett Eagleson, whose father died in the attacks, told CNN that the FBI has recently investigated reports that Saudi officials offered logistical support to the 9/11 hijackers.

“The former President correctly speculated in 2016 that Saudi Arabia knocked down the towers and now the FBI has released the documents to prove him right,” Eagleson told CNN , “yet he is choosing money over America. So much for America First. A sad day.”

However, on Monday Trump urged golfers to join the LIV Series.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

A civil war has broken out in golf between players loyal to the PGA Tour and the LIV Series, which is offering huge cash incentives and prize funds to those willing to join. The breakaway league has been called a sportswashing exercise for a Saudi regime accused of a host of human rights violations. While high-profile golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have been critical of the LIV Series, major champions such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have signed up for the league.

Trump has his own issues with golf’s traditional powers. Last year, in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters, the PGA of America reversed its decision to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Bedminster. Trump’s course at Turnberry is Scotland is also no longer on the rotation to host the Open.

Eagleson noted that Bedminster is located “in the backyard of where 750 New Jersey residents were murdered [in the 9/11 attacks].”

In response to 9/11 Justice’s letter, the LIV Series said in a statement that “these families have our deepest sympathy. While some may not agree, we believe golf is a force for good around the world.”

• This article was amended on 21 July 2022. An earlier version said that the PGA Tour reversed its decision to host the 2022 PGA Championship at Bedminster. The PGA Championship is, in fact, run by the PGA of America.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Liv Event#Saudi#9 11 Justice#Cnn#Fbi#Pga
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
MANKATO, MN
The Guardian

The Guardian

367K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy