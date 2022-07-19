13 LOL Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up Taking A Trip To The E.R.

Related
Demi Moore And Her New Boyfriend Just Made Their Relationship Insta-Official—Congrats!
Demi Moore is officially off-the-market and seems happier than ever with boyfriend, chef Daniel Humm! The Indecent Proposal icon, 59, just shared a relationship update in a cute post for her 2.9 million followers— a sweet date pic of her with Humm and her dog Pilaf altogether at the 2022 French Open finals.
Britney Spears Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Selena Gomez Was Coming To Her Wedding: ‘She’s Special’
Britney Spears is so grateful to have friend Selena Gomez, 29, in her life. The pop star, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum from a photoshoot, thanking Selena for attending her recent wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, along with guests Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. “She came to my wedding,” Britney began, referencing Selena, before shouting out Drew and Paris, as well.
Jennifer Lopez's Other Wedding Dress Revealed! The Details on the Look She Saved for 'Many Years'
Jennifer Lopez's wedding day style details continue to come to light. Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas over the weekend, pulling together their bride and groom style from their own closets. A rep for Alexander McQueen confirmed to PEOPLE the superstar singer's sleeveless textured gown was in fact a design from the British label.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'
Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
Entertainment Times
Did Brad Pitt Suffer A Stroke? New Jersey-Based Neurologist Explains Actor’s Face Blindness Disorder
Brad Pitt recently revealed that he was diagnosed with face blindness or prosopagnosia. This condition prevents the actor from recognizing other people’s faces. In its July 25 issue, National Enquirer claimed that Pitt may have suffered from an even more serious illness that’s why he experienced face blindness.
Meghan Was Allegedly ‘Furious’ When She Revealed Her Relationship With Harry
Not a good entrance. A new book about the Sussexes reveals that Meghan Markle was not happy about her Vanity Fair article. The cover of the magazine revealed her relationship with Prince Harry and she was not impressed with the way it was presented. According to Page Six, the book...
Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC
Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy
Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public
It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.・
Julia Roberts Gushes She 'Can't Stop Kissing' Husband Danny Moder In Instagram Snap Celebrating Their 20-Year Anniversary
Still going strong! Julia Roberts couldn't help but give a sweet shout-out to her husband, Danny Moder, for the pair's milestone anniversary. "⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can’t stop smiling😊#can’t stop kissing😘," she captioned a photo of the couple packing on the PDA on Monday, July 4.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Kardashian Fans Are Shocked After ‘Unrecognizable’ Kim Kardashian ‘Hills’ Appearance Resurfaces–’All That Surgery!’
OMG! This is the reality TV crossover of our dreams. A clip of none other than Kim Kardashian making an appearance on MTV’s The Hills recently resurfaced, thanks to a TikTok posted by Spencer Pratt. Fans and pop culture lovers are obviously losing it over this rare footage, which is absolutely understandable.
Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split
Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
North West, 9, Rocks $950 Balenciaga Crocs While Holding Sister Chicago, 4, Outside Their NYC Hotel
North West is such a loving big sister! Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, 9, carried her younger sister Chicago, 4, as they headed to their hotel in New York on Wednesday, July 14. Kim, 41, looked happy to be getting back to the hotel, as North smiled at onlookers, with her little sis with her.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Wears Denim Shorts While Shopping With Friends In Rome
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, was seen out and about in Rome, Italy on Saturday (June 25). Shiloh left the hotel where her mom Angelina Jolie is staying and went shopping and sightseeing with a friend. The teenager and her pal weren’t joined by any bodyguards for the excursion, allowing them to have a full day of fun in the Italian city completely free of any supervision.
In Style
TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day
Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
Anderson Cooper Reveals How Richard Gere Helped Him Realize He's Gay: 'I Couldn't Speak'
Anderson Cooper is opening up about his sexual awakening. The Anderson Cooper 360° host, 55, recounted how meeting a shirtless Richard Gere at age 11 helped him realize he was gay as he appeared Friday on Radio Andy with pal Andy Cohen from the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City.
BuzzFeed
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0