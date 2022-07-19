ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 LOL Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up Taking A Trip To The E.R.

By Jake Farrington
 5 days ago

Last week, people couldn't stop talking about Zendaya and Demi Lovato because of the truly wild and kind of silly way they each ended up in the hospital.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for TIME, Rb / GC Images

Zendaya had a bit of a cooking mishap , proving to us all that ordering Postmates is always the safest option.

Zendaya/ Instagram / Via Instagram: @zendaya

And Demi explained how sometimes crystals that are meant to heal, can actually hurt instead. Self-care and spirituality is not for the faint of heart.

Demi Lovato/ TIktok / Via tiktok.com

But these are not the first two celebrities to hurt themselves and land up in the hospital for reasons that, let's be honest, are a little weird and kind of make you giggle. So here are 13 other celebs who did something similar, or somehow even weirder.

1. Halle Berry broke her foot while chasing a goat.

Haven't we all been here? You, your daughter, and a goat are frolicking around in Spain and then BAM! You trip over a rock and your foot is broken. It's a tale as old as time, really! It could happen to anyone at any time. So maybe think twice next time you're tempted to run after a be-horned creature.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

2. Adam Sandler got a black eye after his phone flew through the air and attacked his face.

Sandler's story is really a cautionary tale about making your bed too well. He said on an appearance on Good Morning America : "Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head." Proving yet again how bad our phones are for our health. Careful out there, y'all!

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Lisa Lake / Getty Images for Netflix

3. Gal Gadot chopped off the tip of her finger after a bit of day drinking.

Who among us can say we haven't had one mimosa too many and then tried to prepare some cabbage for dinner? (Ok, I actually can't relate to the cabbage part of this, but on board for the mimosas.) Well, unfortunately, Gal not only sliced off the tip of her finger, but her husband threw her finger-chunk (sorry, lol) DOWN THE GARBAGE DISPOSAL!! Any hopes of reattaching were gone, baby, gone.

ABC

4. Zac Efron had to get his jaw wired shut after slipping on a puddle.

Puddles are a tricky business. How deep are they? How long? How wide? Where did the puddle come from? Did it rain? I don't remember it raining. And while you're wondering all of these things to yourself, well damnit, you've slipped and broken your jaw! But if you're lucky like Zac, you'll come away with a little chin scar that somehow makes you even hotter????

Gonzalo / GC Images

5. Ireland Baldwin got an intense bloody nose after babysitting for under an hour.

I think we can all agree that children are destructive monsters who are hellbent on hurting themselves and everyone around them. Just me? Ok. Well, I think Ireland would back me up here, after she "...babysat two 7-year-old boys for 45 minutes," and ended up with a VERY BLOODY NOSE. Gonna have to miss me with that!

@irelandirelandireland/Instagram / Via dailyuknews.com

6. Martha Stewart got out of her car and stepped straight into a hole, rupturing her Achilles tendon.

Just when you think it's safe to take one step, there will be a hole there to keep you on your toes, or in the case of Martha Stewart, eat your toes and murder your Achilles tendon. Rude!! What did we ever do to you, holes?? On the plus side, she now has a perfect pointe.

@marthastewart48/Instagram

7. Chrissy Teigen bit into an orange and her lip ballooned up .

See what happens when you try to eat healthy?? She said that after biting the skin of an orange (is this a thing that people do? Genuinely asking) that maybe pesticides caused an allergic reaction that made her lips look like mini sausages. IDK about you, but I'm gonna go bite some oranges because I could use a little bit of plumping.

@chrissyteigen/Instagram

8. Lana Del Rey fractured her arm after pretending to be a figure skater.

Sometimes you get lost in a bit of fantasy and pretend you're Michelle Kwan going for the gold at the 1998 Olympics. At least I'm pretty sure that's what happened with Lana. She said at the time, "When you see my second video for this album, don't think that the fact I'm wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater." Or maybe the symbolic meaning is that there's no symbolic meaning. Makes you think.

Interscope Records

9. Catherine Zeta-Jones fractured her foot while decorating for Christmas.

Christmas decorating is a high-contact sport. Or at least it is in my household, and I seem to have that in common with miss Zeta-Jones. She explains in her Instagram post how an iron rod that's part of a sculpture fell on her foot while getting the house ready for Santa's arrival. And what makes things even worse is that she doesn't even like the sculpture!! If you're gonna be taken down by a piece of art, you at least want it to be one that you enjoy!

@catherinezetajones/Instagram

10. Rose McGowan broke her arm after reading election results while standing on the stairs.

This is why people in movies always ask "are you sitting down?" before delivering any kind of big news! You never know what your body is going to do when you take in new information. How about this? Don't tell anyone anything when they're on stairs, driving, eating, standing in the shower, cooking, cleaning, holding a baby, sharpening knives, etc., etc., etc. One can never be too careful!

@rosemcgowan/Instagram

11. Halsey broke their ankle while loading the dishwasher.

I tripped over the open dishwasher door cause the kitchen floor was wet when I was loading the dishes and slammed my ankle bone into the metal and fractured it hahaha https://t.co/v5YMmsLRVv

@halsey 07:30 AM - 21 May 2020

12. Candace Cameron Bure sustained a hand injury after her celebrity brother ran her over with a go-kart .

This is quite chilling. You think you'll be safe with your family. But sometimes they're the ones you have to watch out for most, because as soon as you've been lulled into a false sense of security... ZOOM! You've been run over by your maniac brother in a go-kart! (I don't think he actually did it on purpose, but isn't it fun to be dramatic?)

Instagram: @candacecbure

13. Simon Cowell lost a tooth in a peanut brittle accident.

Ok, I'm kind of burying the lede here, because not only did Simon lose a tooth (no word on if the tooth fairy visited) he also broke his wrist after a biking incident AND tested positive for Covid all within the span of one week. That's what we here at BuzzFeed call "A PRETTY BAD TIME."

Warner Bros. Television

Did we miss any celebrity injury stories that made you go, "Huh, how did this even happen??" Let us know in the comments!

