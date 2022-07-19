ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot now an estimated $555 million

By Darleene Powells
 5 days ago
Inflation might not be such a problem if you're a millionaire.

Money might be tight now, but anyone with a couple spare dollars might want to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket, because Tuesday's jackpot has reached an estimated $555 million.

The next drawing happens Tuesday night at 8 p.m., and if someone were to win the whole shebang, it would coincide nicely with National Lottery Week, a nationwide effort to educate the public on how the lottery works and the funds they raise for education.

Tuesday night's jackpot has been rolling since April 19, and lottery officials say the amount raised for California schools is already at $49 million, a figure expected to climb the bigger the jackpot gets.

If a Southern Californian were to win any of Tuesday night's big jackpot, it would extend a lucky streak. Last week, California Lottery officials said a SuperLotto ticket worth $27 million was sold in Oxnard. The ticketholder has not yet come forward.

According to the Mega Millions, if one ticket sold wins the entire $555 million jackpot, it would be the fifth largest on record. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in 2018. But it won't be easy — the odds of getting all five numbers and the Mega ball number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each.

Manny
5d ago

If I win it all I’m going to donate it to Texas DPS and have them hire new officers to protect our children at our schools.

