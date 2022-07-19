Summer Sounds At This Year’s Riverfront Nights

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 22 with headliner The Abrams at 8pm, preceded by local band Barefoot Nellie & Company. A familial Canadian folk-rock group that combines bluegrass, country, folk, and indie rock into a sound that's both bucolic...
ArtsBuild - the nonprofit for the arts here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County - supports local artists of color that reflect the diversity of our community through a grant program known as REGIA. Melissa Astin is manager of grants and community engagement at ArtsBuild, which is preparing to offer a...
“Something Rotten!” is a musical comedy set in the London theater world during the age of William Shakespeare. Two brothers - Nick and Nigel Bottom - are desperate to write their own hit play, until a visit from a soothsayer inspires them to try to write the world’s first musical.
It’s often said that “teamwork makes the dream work.” John C. Maxwell coined the phrase back in 2002, but the message is still relevant for today’s leaders. Successful teamwork starts at the top of an organization’s leadership – often in the partnership between Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the Board (COB).
In the history of American soft drinks, 1886 was a watershed year, marking the introduction of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. In the next decade, Pepsi emerged as a major competitor, debuting in 1893 in New Bern, North Carolina, as Brad’s Drink and taking on its present name five years later, a moniker derived from the word dyspepsia.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker and James talk about McKamey Animal Center’s July adoption special. All adoption fees are waived in July. The Center has already had nearly 300 adoptions this month!. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center.
This coming Sunday, Chattanooga Market will feature one of the most anticipated “foodie” events of the season: the FiveStar Food Fight. Except this year’s cook-off will feature a different twist: the five competitors will be Chattanooga Market’s own vendors, all carefully chosen. In the competition are two food truck operators, a farmer, a baker and the Market’s own Assistant Market Manager.
Some seeds can take many years to grow - but when they do, oh, how what grows stands tall and reaches for the sky. On Friday, “Giant Steps: An Urbean Musical” premieres at Chattanooga Theatre Centre. “Giant Steps” reinterprets the story of Jack the Beanstalk into a new...
Two of my favorite childhood memories revolve around baked goods. And I'm not talking about anything my mother made; while she was wonderful at any number of things, baking--and she'd be the first to admit it--was not among them. The story's the same for the rest of our immediate family.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The proposed new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium will represent 'the most expensive lease in Minor League Baseball,' Lookouts owners told Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday. As part of the new development of a stadium on the former U.S. Pipe property in downtown Chattanooga, the Lookouts plan to...
A Chattanooga woman is using her love for frying fish to bless others. Kim Lloyd uses her love for cooking to make people smile through her ministry. “She is such a genuine person, and she cares about everyone. She has a huge laugh and a huge heart, said Shari Watson.
For years, I have wanted to go to the annual Cottage Tour and Bazaar at the Monteagle Sunday School Assembly and this is finally my year to make it happen. The unique tour of homes in this step-back-in-time mountaintop compound is back in full form this year after having to cancel in 2020 and after offering a scaled back version last year because of COVID concerns.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is hosting their 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge and as part of this event, they are hosting the 2nd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest for Tennessee. The Best Looking Cruiser Contest allows all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee to submit a photograph of their patrol...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Local McDonald’s owner-operators presented a check for nearly $17,000 Wednesday morning to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga. That money was raised from the Happy Meals for the House Fundraiser, which took 10% of sales from Happy Meals at local McDonald’s restaurants. It...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga. According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. The company is headquartered...
ArtsBuild is pleased to announce the next application and funding cycle of the Racial Equity Grant for Individual Artists (REGIA) program. This grant cycle is open to individual artists living and working in Hamilton County who identify as Indigenous (e.g., Native American), Asian American or Pacific Islander (AAPI). The REGIA...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An embattled Chattanooga bar has reached a settlement with the City. On Thursday, Chattanooga Beer Board members will vote to either accept or reject the proposed settlement between The Blue Light and The City of Chattanooga. That's according to the board's agenda, released on Monday. This...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Tech Company IFIXIT has chosen the the site of the old Dixie Produce Warehouse on Eighth Street as the new home for its East Coast Distribution Site. The decision is a 24 million dollar investment, and will create two hundred and one new jobs. “Not only...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it plans to conduct a large-scale drill this week involving a vessel on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga. Officials say the maritime incident readiness drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Riverpark boat ramp in Chattanooga. The operation will...
