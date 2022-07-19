ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Summer Sounds At This Year’s Riverfront Nights

By WUTC
wutc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverfront Nights is in full swing in downtown Chattanooga. The free concert...

www.wutc.org

chattanoogapulse.com

Nightfall Welcomes Country/Bluegrass Headliners The Abrams This Friday

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 22 with headliner The Abrams at 8pm, preceded by local band Barefoot Nellie & Company. A familial Canadian folk-rock group that combines bluegrass, country, folk, and indie rock into a sound that's both bucolic...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Weds 7/20/22

ArtsBuild’s next round of support for diverse local artists. “Something Rotten!” at Artistic Civic Theatre in Dalton. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
DALTON, GA
wutc.org

A Creative Lifeline To Support Local Diversity In The Arts

ArtsBuild - the nonprofit for the arts here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County - supports local artists of color that reflect the diversity of our community through a grant program known as REGIA. Melissa Astin is manager of grants and community engagement at ArtsBuild, which is preparing to offer a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Musical’s The Thing For “Something Rotten!” In Dalton

“Something Rotten!” is a musical comedy set in the London theater world during the age of William Shakespeare. Two brothers - Nick and Nigel Bottom - are desperate to write their own hit play, until a visit from a soothsayer inspires them to try to write the world’s first musical.
DALTON, GA
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
cityscopemag.com

Teaming Up at the Top

It’s often said that “teamwork makes the dream work.” John C. Maxwell coined the phrase back in 2002, but the message is still relevant for today’s leaders. Successful teamwork starts at the top of an organization’s leadership – often in the partnership between Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the Board (COB).
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McKamey Animal Center's July adoption special!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker and James talk about McKamey Animal Center’s July adoption special. All adoption fees are waived in July. The Center has already had nearly 300 adoptions this month!. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

It's A FiveStar Food Fight This Sunday At The Chattanooga Market

This coming Sunday, Chattanooga Market will feature one of the most anticipated “foodie” events of the season: the FiveStar Food Fight. Except this year’s cook-off will feature a different twist: the five competitors will be Chattanooga Market’s own vendors, all carefully chosen. In the competition are two food truck operators, a farmer, a baker and the Market’s own Assistant Market Manager.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

“Giant Steps: An Urbean Musical” Grows Into Its Own At CTC

Some seeds can take many years to grow - but when they do, oh, how what grows stands tall and reaches for the sky. On Friday, “Giant Steps: An Urbean Musical” premieres at Chattanooga Theatre Centre. “Giant Steps” reinterprets the story of Jack the Beanstalk into a new...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga woman serving hot fish with a dose of HOPE

A Chattanooga woman is using her love for frying fish to bless others. Kim Lloyd uses her love for cooking to make people smile through her ministry. “She is such a genuine person, and she cares about everyone. She has a huge laugh and a huge heart, said Shari Watson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Monteagle Cottage Tour and Bazaar is back

For years, I have wanted to go to the annual Cottage Tour and Bazaar at the Monteagle Sunday School Assembly and this is finally my year to make it happen. The unique tour of homes in this step-back-in-time mountaintop compound is back in full form this year after having to cancel in 2020 and after offering a scaled back version last year because of COVID concerns.
MONTEAGLE, TN
WDEF

Local Ronald McDonald House Charities receives sizable donation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Local McDonald’s owner-operators presented a check for nearly $17,000 Wednesday morning to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga. That money was raised from the Happy Meals for the House Fundraiser, which took 10% of sales from Happy Meals at local McDonald’s restaurants. It...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Coast Guard plans drill on Tennessee River in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it plans to conduct a large-scale drill this week involving a vessel on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga. Officials say the maritime incident readiness drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Riverpark boat ramp in Chattanooga. The operation will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

