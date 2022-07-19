Summer Sounds At This Year’s Riverfront Nights

For years, I have wanted to go to the annual Cottage Tour and Bazaar at the Monteagle Sunday School Assembly and this is finally my year to make it happen. The unique tour of homes in this step-back-in-time mountaintop compound is back in full form this year after having to cancel in 2020 and after offering a scaled back version last year because of COVID concerns.

MONTEAGLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO