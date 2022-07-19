ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Southern Utah Public Land Under Fire Restrictions

By Greg Neft
890kdxu.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(St. George, UT) -- Color Country counties are included in fire restrictions announced by Utah Interagency Fire and...

890kdxu.com

KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Fire breaks out in Zion National Park burning over 20 acres

According to Johnathon Schafer with the National Park Service, the fire is within Zion National Park near Maloney Hill on Kolob Terrace Rd, about 15 miles north of State route-9. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The following agencies are responding: Zion National Park, Rocky Mtn. National Park,...
ACCIDENTS
ksjd.org

Legal fight is brewing in Utah over water rights on the Green River

In Utah, a fight is brewing over water rights on the Green River, the chief tributary of the Colorado River. Some years ago, conservationist group Grand Canyon Trust filed a lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Land Management's agreement with energy company Enefit American Oil. The bureau approved new pipelines and transmission lines for the company. Grand Canyon Trust argued the construction violated the Environmental Policy Act and threatened endangered species. But since that lawsuit, attorneys have discovered something else that might be at stake - the fate of a water right impacting the Green River that represents 10 million gallons of water per day. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Justin Higginbottom speaks with one of those attorneys to break down the situation.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

Utah legislature approves grass removal rebate

SALT LAKE CITY — The state legislature approved a $5 million rebate program for residents that remove their grass. This will be the first statewide turf buyback program in the United States, with an expected rollout in the fall. The HB 121 bill lists some preliminary eligibility requirements. First,...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

'The Backwoods of Everywhere' with R.E. Burrillo on Wednesday's Access Utah

After an upstate New York childhood and a bartending stint in New Orleans’ French Quarter, seasonal resort work led R.E. Burrillo to the desert Southwest, whose redrock landscapes were a source of stability through mental and physical illness. In The Backwoods of Everywhere, archaeologist Burrillo excavates his past, examining Indigenous and tourist cultures, the complexities of American archaeology, and what it means to be a local. From the ancient canal systems of Phoenix, Arizona, to the modern Mayan communities of the Yucatan Peninsula, to the depths of the Grand Canyon, Burrillo takes us on an entertaining journey full of history, ecology, cultural preservation, and personal stories.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Eight churches in southern Utah vandalized overnight

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Hurricane and St. George Police Departments have confirmed that eight locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight. Tiffany Mitchell with St. George Police said that between 12:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., windows of six churches in St. George...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
KSLTV

Excessive heat warning issued for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of southern Utah, with temperatures approaching 109 degrees near Lake Powell and St. George. The National Weather Service said the warning goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts through 9 p.m. Friday. “Extreme heat will...
UTAH STATE
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Eight LDS churches vandalized in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Eight churches were found vandalized early Wednesday morning throughout the St. George and Hurricane areas. St. George Police say the churches belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All targeted churches have similar damages, mainly consisting of broken windows. Six churches...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Group calls for deeper tax cut with Utah's $1.4 billion surplus

SALT LAKE CITY — A tax watchdog group is calling on the Utah State Legislature to enact deeper income tax cuts in the face of a hefty state surplus. The Utah Taxpayers Association said the state has recorded a $1.4 billion surplus in July. With that much money, the group argues, it's time for lawmakers to cut taxes again.
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Has Crazy Neighbors: Weird Laws in California & Utah

If you believed it when DD's said America runs on Duncan, you were probably talking during Civics class in high school. No judgement here, we were, too, and donuts are life in these parts. All the same, it's probably time you got with the program on how a few things work in the land of the fried pastry.
IDAHO STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Legendary Utah restaurant maybe set to make a comeback

In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Move to the new Utah corrections facility is complete

Salt Lake City — The Utah Department of Corrections successfully moved 2,464 incarcerated individuals from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah corrections facility in Salt Lake City from July 11 through July 15. “This transfer required tremendous forethought and coordination given the logistics and security...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

