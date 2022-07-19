New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.

photos of the Osbournes here.

In the photos, you can also see Kelly Osbourne’s baby bump as she cradles the family dog. Jack and his mother Sharon are also in tow.

New Music on the Way from Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that new music is on the way shortly after he was released from the hospital. The 73-year-old will deliver Patient Number 9 on September September 9. He’s released the title track, and it has received mixed reviews. Either way, the track debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hard Rock Songs chart. It’s his first number one song on the “Hot Hard Rock Songs” chart. That’s a bit misleading, as the chart has only existed since 2020. But still!

The album is star-studded. It features guest appearance by Jeff Beck, longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo from Metallica, Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, Mike McCready from Pearl Jam and Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. It also features drums from Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction is on there. And for the first time, Tony Iommi is on an Ozzy Osbourne solo album. You’re familiar with Iommi’s work in Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t performed live since 2018. The pandemic had a major impact on that, as it did every artist. But the Prince of Darkness indicates that he wants to return to the road. That looked bleak a month ago, as his recovery necessitated an in-home nurse. So while he certainly isn’t “spry” in these new photos, it seems he’s much closer to getting onstage now. When he does, he’ll have two full albums of material to debut. Patient Number 9 is his 13th solo studio album. He recorded nine with Black Sabbath, including the band’s 2013 reunion album 13.

Carrie Covers Ozzy?

Carrie Underwood just dropped a cover version of the Ozzy Osbourne classic “Mama I’m Coming Home.” You can check it out at Apple Music. The “Ghost Story” singer turns a class banger into a bit of a twanger, and she works it out. Carrie’s been flirting with rock and roll a lot lately. Here’s hoping she’s on the next Ozzfest bill.