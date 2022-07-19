ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Chelan County Actively Pursuing Illegal STR Operations

lakechelannow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnpermitted operations will get a warning letter before fines are imposed. With a fully staffed Code Enforcement Unit and the review of all provisional permits now complete, Chelan County Community Development advises short-term rental owners that the county is...

lakechelannow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Approves 9th and Valley Mall Project

The East Wenatchee City Council finally found an acceptable bid Tuesday night to give a major facelift to the area around the intersection of 9th Street Northeast and Valley Mall Parkway. Public Works Manager Garren Melton said the project will also include replacing the intersection's blinking 4-way stop light with...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan County District Court reinstates mask requirement

WENATCHEE — Masks are now required for anyone appearing in Chelan County District Court as COVID-19 cases are increasing. The temporary mask policy went into effect Monday for both district courtrooms, according to county officials. “District Court will continue to monitor Health and Safety recommendations on a weekly basis...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Evacuation levels lowered for Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan

CHELAN — Level 3 evacuations were lowered Tuesday evening for the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan. Both Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road will be at Level 1 evacuation starting at 10 a.m. after being lowered to Level 2 on Tuesday, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. All previous Level 1 advisories are still in effect.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

George Sellar Bridge Inspection to Bring Delays this Weekend

Expect possible delays on the Senator George Sellar Bridge between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee this weekend as the Washington State Department of Transportation will shut down the bridge's outside lanes for a routine inspection. Crews will start on the westbound side at 7:00 am Saturday morning using an under-bridge inspection...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
kpq.com

Port Authorizes $1 Million Water Line Purchase for Microsoft Project

The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority has passed a resolution allowing the advanced purchase of materials for a 5,000-foot water line associated with the new Microsoft data center near Malaga. Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, says the action was taken due to lengthy wait times in the supply chain. “The lead is...
MALAGA, WA
ifiberone.com

‘We have a deal’: Confluence Health inks first post-pandemic nursing contract; includes standard-setting pay

WENATCHEE - In a win for some local nurses across the region, Confluence Health has come to terms on a new deal with its nursing staff at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Central Washington Hospital is the largest hospital in north central Washington. Local members of the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) union voted June 30th to ratify a new three-year contract negotiated with Confluence Health. WSNA represents in-patient nurses employed at Central Washington Hospital.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Str#Code Enforcement Unit#Community Development
ifiberone.com

Suspect in numerous burglaries in Chelan County booked into jail

LEAVENWORTH — A man suspected of being involved in numerous burglaries at vacation cabins, homes and businesses in Chelan County is in custody. Chelan County deputies had been searching for 33-year-old Kevin M. Waters in connection to the burglaries, many of which occurred in the Lake Wenatchee area and involved summer cabins, according to the sheriff’s office.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

King County couple suspected in string of Kittitas County vehicle thefts

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Detectives are searching for a couple from North Bend who are suspected of being involved with a string of vehicle thefts in Upper Kittitas County. According to a press release issued by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), several trucks have been taken or stolen from out of the region in recent weeks. Many of the vehicles thefts have a commonality: Several early 2000s Ford Super Duty trucks, including models F250, F350 and F450, have been targeted.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Reduces Adoption Fees This Weekend

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is partnering with the nationwide coalition Best Friends Animal Society and offering reduced adoption fees through July 22-24. This comes shortly after they announced that their facilities are full, due to the kitten season, an increase in stray animals, along with inflation and housing. In...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Responds to Recent Influx of Water Rescues

City of Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos delves into how their administration is handling this summer’s dangerous river conditions for the Wenatchee River, after multiple reports of drownings and water rescues in that area. This past week, there have been roughly five or six reported water rescues on the...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Search underway near Mission Ridge for missing teen

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is involved in a search for a missing 17-year-old around the Beehive Reservoir near Mission Ridge. According to the department, the male teen went missing sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. He had been camping with his family, who discovered him missing around 2:00 am.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Highway 97A Closed Due to Fire at Keyes Fibre

A three-alarm fire at Keyes Fibre just north of Wenatchee has completely shut down US 97A through the area. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said fire hoses are stretched across the roadway and smoke is affecting visibility, so expect the closure to remain for several hours. "If you're planning...
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Fire burns Chelan Saddle Club barn, brush

On Sunday, July 17, at 2:05 p.m., fire crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the Chelan Rodeo grounds for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to find a 20’ x 20’ stable completely engulfed in flames spreading into nearby brush. First arriving crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with help from Chelan Saddle members and no horses were in danger as they were at the stable owners property. Chelan Fire & Rescue was subsequently contacted by Chelan County Sheriffs with information that the fire was allegedly started by an individual that they were pursuing earlier. The alleged suspect suffered critical burns requiring transport to Harborview Medical Center. The cause of this fire is currently being investigated as an arson with no fire loss estimate at this time. Courtesy Mark R. Donnell, Chelan Fire Fire Duty Officer.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy