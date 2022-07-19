Chelan County Actively Pursuing Illegal STR Operations

On Sunday, July 17, at 2:05 p.m., fire crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the Chelan Rodeo grounds for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to find a 20’ x 20’ stable completely engulfed in flames spreading into nearby brush. First arriving crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with help from Chelan Saddle members and no horses were in danger as they were at the stable owners property. Chelan Fire & Rescue was subsequently contacted by Chelan County Sheriffs with information that the fire was allegedly started by an individual that they were pursuing earlier. The alleged suspect suffered critical burns requiring transport to Harborview Medical Center. The cause of this fire is currently being investigated as an arson with no fire loss estimate at this time. Courtesy Mark R. Donnell, Chelan Fire Fire Duty Officer.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO