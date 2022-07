Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and his leading challenger, businessman David Blair, are in a tight race for victory in the 2022 Democratic primary tonight. Blair had staked out a slight lead in early voting and in initial results from in-person voting today, but as more precinct report totals, Elrich and Blair are neck-and-neck at 38.30% and 38.53%, respectively. Blair has led from the beginning to this point, however small the margin. County Councilmember Hans Riemer is currently in third place with a respectable 21.36%, and businessman Peter James is bringing up the rear at 1.81%.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO