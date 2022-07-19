ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans poke fun at Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans’ ‘Gray Man’ outfits

By Melissa Minton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyIFY_0gl5xpcO00
"The Gray Man" stars Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and Chris Evans promote their new film, in theaters now. Getty Images for Netflix

At least their looks weren’t boring.

The highly anticipated Netflix movie “Gray Man” starts streaming Friday, and stars Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans caused a stir with their premiere looks in Berlin Monday.

The leads showed up on the red carpet in coordinating blue, red and gray looks, with the Cuban actress sporting a custom navy Louis Vuitton three-piece suit.

Evans selected a gray sweater vest and slacks, while Gosling brought a pop of color with his red jacket, which he paired with black pants and a skinny leather tie.

“This how one direction used to dress,” one person joked on Twitter, sharing a photo of the trio along with their “Gray Man” co-star Regé-Jean Page.

Another quipped, “‘“Welcome to Zara, let us know if you wanna get a room started.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGe8H_0gl5xpcO00
Ana de Armas wore a blue three-piece suit by Louis Vuitton with red lipstick.

“Gosling: running valet parking outside the club. Evansville [sic]: tending bar inside the club. De Armas: owning the whole dang club and opening three more in New York, Tokyo, and Rio de Janeiro,” a third cracked.

Social media seemed especially perplexed by Gosling’s look, with many comparing it to “The Greatest Showman.”

“We gotta get this guy some normal clothes. He is too good looking for this,” one fan tweeted, while another joked, “He looks like he’s taking time off from his job as the ringleader at Cirque du Soleil in Vegas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUXba_0gl5xpcO00
Ryan Gosling looked like a ringleader in a bright red jacket.

Last week, the stars made equally loud statements at the film’s LA premiere, with Gosling in a mint green Gucci suit, Armas in a metallic Louis Vuitton dress and Evans in a classic black suit with a white T-shirt.

Gosling, 41, has also been making a splash on the set of the forthcoming “Barbie” movie, filming scenes with co-star Margot Robbie in cowboy costumes and neon ’80s workout wear (complete with Rollerblades).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l64O7_0gl5xpcO00
Chris Evans got the vest memo in a casual gray look.

In “Gray Man,” he stars as a CIA operative who discovers the agency’s secrets and is thus hunted by bounty hunter Evans, under orders by Armas and Page.

Billy Bob Thorton also stars in the pic, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

