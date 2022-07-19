Freeze-dried blueberries sold nationwide recalled over lead concerns
WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- Certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide are being recalled because they could contain too much lead.
The recall involves two lots of the berries with best-by-dates of December 2024 and January 2025 sold through retail and online stores, with the heavy metal content detected by a lab in Maryland, according to an urgent recall notice posted on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
