Food Safety

Freeze-dried blueberries sold nationwide recalled over lead concerns

By CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- Certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide are being recalled because they could contain too much lead.

The recall involves two lots of the berries with best-by-dates of December 2024 and January 2025 sold through retail and online stores, with the heavy metal content detected by a lab in Maryland, according to an urgent recall notice posted on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

