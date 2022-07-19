ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

PDA modification and properties of Î±-AlH

By Mingna Qin
Cover picture for the articleWe present a novel surface coating to resolve the stability of Î±-AlH3. Inspired by the strong chemical adhesion of mussels, the polymerization of dopamine was first introduced to coat Î±-AlH3 through simple situ polymerization. The Î±-AlH3 was used as a substrate. In-depth characterizations confirmed the formation of polydopamine (PDA) on the...

Nature.com

Confined molecular catalysts provide an alternative interpretation to the electrochemically reversible demetallation of copper complexes

Arising from Z. Weng et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-02819-7 (2018) Metal phthalocyanines and porphyrins are among the most popular molecular catalysts for the electrochemical reduction of CO2. Recently, some copper-based complexes from these ligand families have been reported to promote the formation of methane and even ethylene at a high rate, an unprecedented property for a molecular catalyst1. More recently, operando X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy studies revealed that under cathodic conditions, small copper nanoparticles were forming from complex demetallation and were responsible for the catalysis2. The same studies claimed that the molecular Cu complexes are electrochemically reassembled when the electrode potential goes back to anodic value. Herein, we bring a different interpretation to the latter point, in accordance with all experimental data provided in the original article. Our interpretation accounts for the presence of electrochemically inert metal complexes confined inside the catalytic film and calls for a reassessment of some well-established views.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stereocomplex crystallization behavior and properties of asymmetric combinations of oppositely configured random copolymers based on chiral 2-hydroxyalkanoic acids

Here, asymmetric combinations of chiral 2-hydroxyalkanoic acid (2HAA)-based random copolymers with monomer compositions of approximately 50/50, which can form stereocomplex (SC) crystallites, are reported. The copolymer combinations were l-configured individually crystallizable poly(l-lactic acid-co-l-2-hydroxybutanoic acid) [P(LLA-co-L-2HB)] (47/53) or poly(l-2-hydroxybutanoic acid-co-l-2-hydroxy-3-methylbutanoic acid) [P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB)] (49/51) and d-configured individually noncrystallizable poly(d-lactic acid-co-d-2-hydroxy-3-methylbutanoic acid) [P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB)] (45/55). The interplanar distance values of each SC crystallite agreed well with those expected from the homopolymer SC crystallites. This finding indicated that all four types of monomer units cocrystallized to form SC crystallites. The melting temperature values of the stereocomplexed P(LLA-co-L-2HB)/P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB) and P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB)/P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB) blends ranged from 149.3 to 163.6"‰Â°C, which were higher than the values observed for the unblended P(LLA-co-L-2HB) (84.8 and 88.7"‰Â°C) and P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB) (61.6"“133.1"‰Â°C). This study shows the high SC crystallizability of the asymmetric combination of l- and d-configured chiral 2HAA-based random copolymers even when one of them was individually noncrystallizable. This result strongly suggests that SC crystallization occurred when the common monomer units were incorporated into both l- and d-configured 2HAA-based random copolymers. SC crystallization of new types of asymmetric combinations of l- and d-configured random copolymers is expected to diversify the attainable properties and biodegradation behavior of chiral 2HAA-based polymer materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dynamical topological phase realized in a trapped-ion quantum simulator

Nascent platforms for programmable quantum simulation offer unprecedented access to new regimes of far-from-equilibrium quantum many-body dynamics in almost isolated systems. Here achieving precise control over quantum many-body entanglement is an essential task for quantum sensing and computation. Extensive theoretical work indicates that these capabilities can enable dynamical phases and critical phenomena that show topologically robust methods to create, protect and manipulate quantum entanglement that self-correct against large classes of errors. However, so far, experimental realizations have been confined to classical (non-entangled) symmetry-breaking orders1,2,3,4,5. In this work, we demonstrate an emergent dynamical symmetry-protected topological phase6, in a quasiperiodically driven array of ten 171Yb+ hyperfine qubits in Quantinuum's System Model H1 trapped-ion quantum processor7. This phase shows edge qubits that are dynamically protected from control errors, cross-talk and stray fields. Crucially, this edge protection relies purely on emergent dynamical symmetries that are absolutely stable to generic coherent perturbations. This property is special to quasiperiodically driven systems: as we demonstrate, the analogous edge states of a periodically driven qubit array are vulnerable to symmetry-breaking errors and quickly decohere. Our work paves the way for implementation of more complex dynamical topological orders8,9 that would enable error-resilient manipulation of quantum information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spongy all-in-liquid materials by in-situ formation of emulsions at oil-water interfaces

Printing a structured network of functionalized droplets in a liquid medium enables engineering collectives of living cells for functional purposes and promises enormous applications in processes ranging from energy storage to tissue engineering. Current approaches are limited to drop-by-drop printing or face limitations in reproducing the sophisticated internal features of a structured material and its interactions with the surrounding media. Here, we report a simple approach for creating stable liquid filaments of silica nanoparticle dispersions and use them as inks to print all-in-liquid materials that consist of a network of droplets. Silica nanoparticles stabilize liquid filaments at Weber numbers two orders of magnitude smaller than previously reported in liquid-liquid systems by rapidly producing a concentrated emulsion zone at the oil-water interface. We experimentally demonstrate the printed aqueous phase is emulsified in-situ; consequently, a 3D structure is achieved with flexible walls consisting of layered emulsions. The tube-like printed features have a spongy texture resembling miniaturized versions of "tube sponges" found in the oceans. A scaling analysis based on the interplay between hydrodynamics and emulsification kinetics reveals that filaments are formed when emulsions are generated and remain at the interface during the printing period. Stabilized filaments are utilized for printing liquid-based fluidic channels.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

New systematic study approach of green synthesis CdS thin film via Salvia dye

In this study, we aimed to increase the knowledge regarding the response mechanisms which were associated with the formation of CdS thin films. CdS thin film remains the most appealing alternative for many researchers, as it has been a capable buffer material for effect in film based polycrystalline solar cells (CdTe, CIGSe, CZTS). The Linker Assisted and Chemical Bath Deposition (LA-CBD) technique, which combines the Linker Assisted (LA) technique and the chemical bath deposition (CBD) method for forming high quality CdS thin film, was presented as an efficient and novel hybrid sensitization technique. CdS films were bound to soda lime with the help of electrostatic forces, which led to the formation of the intermediate complexes [Cd (NH3)4]2+ that helped in the collision of these complexes with a soda lime slide. Salvia dye and as a linker molecule 3-Mercaptopropionic acid (MPA) was used in the one step fabrication technique. Optical results showed that the bandgap varied in the range of (2.50 to 2.17) eV. Morphological properties showed a homogeneous distribution of the particles that aspherical in shape in the CdS"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films. This technique significantly affected on the electrical characterizations of CdS films after the annealing process. The CdS"‰+"‰Ag"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films showed the maximum carrier concentration and minimum resistivity, as 5.64"‰Ã—"‰10 18Â cmâˆ’3 and 0.83 Î© cm respectively.
CHEMISTRY
BGR.com

Scientists baffled by magnetic material that freezes when heated up

Physicists have discovered that certain magnetic material freezes when the temperature rises to a certain point. We’ve typically only seen this behavior when we cool down magnetic materials, not when we heat them up. As such, it has left physicists scratching their heads and baffled by the development. These...
SCIENCE
BBC

UK studies reusable hypersonic military jet technology

Aeroengineers are to investigate the potential of hypersonic technologies for use by British armed forces. Russia, China and the US are all developing missiles that can travel through the atmosphere at many times the speed of sound, making them very difficult to track and shoot down. The UK project, announced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

The near-global ocean mesoscale eddy atmospheric-oceanic-biological interaction observational dataset

Amongst the variety of oceanic processes running the gamut of spatiotemporal scales, mesoscale eddies are the most common and often have region-specific characteristics. The large kinetic energy inherent to eddies themselves is a strong modulator of the global climate, ocean circulation, productivity, and freshwater transport. This study uses multi-source satellite remote sensing observation data to construct a multi-parameter eddy dataset for the 1993"“2019 period, which differs significantly from a few of previous published eddy datasets that include only basic sea surface eddy physical features. Eddies within the dataset have life cycles of greater than four weeks, and their corresponding sea surface chlorophyll, sea surface temperature, and wind fields are provided. Atmospheric and oceanic variables are used to present a comprehensive picture of a given mesoscale eddy's impact on the local physical, but also biological environment. The dataset would find immense value in research on mesoscale eddies, their impact on the atmosphere, and related biological processes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A quantum wave in two crystals

Particles can move as waves along different paths at the same time—this is one of the most important findings of quantum physics. A particularly impressive example is the neutron interferometer: neutrons are fired at a crystal, the neutron wave is split into two portions, which are then superimposed on each other again. A characteristic interference pattern can be observed, which proves the wave properties of matter.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Cryo-EM structure of an active bacterial TIR"“STING filament complex

Stimulator of interferon genes (STING) is an antiviral signalling protein that is broadly conserved in both innate immunity in animals and phage defence in prokaryotes1,2,3,4. Activation of STING requires its assembly into an oligomeric filament structure through binding of a cyclic dinucleotide4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, but the molecular basis of STING filament assembly and extension remains unknown. Here we use cryogenic electron microscopy to determine the structure of the active Toll/interleukin-1 receptor (TIR)"“STING filament complex from a Sphingobacterium faecium cyclic-oligonucleotide-based antiphage signalling system (CBASS) defence operon. Bacterial TIR"“STING filament formation is driven by STING interfaces that become exposed on high-affinity recognition of the cognate cyclic dinucleotide signal c-di-GMP. Repeating dimeric STING units stack laterally head-to-head through surface interfaces, which are also essential for human STING tetramer formation and downstream immune signalling in mammals5. The active bacterial TIR"“STING structure reveals further cross-filament contacts that brace the assembly and coordinate packing of the associated TIR NADase effector domains at the base of the filament to drive NAD+ hydrolysis. STING interface and cross-filament contacts are essential for cell growth arrest in vivo and reveal a stepwise mechanism of activation whereby STING filament assembly is required for subsequent effector activation. Our results define the structural basis of STING filament formation in prokaryotic antiviral signalling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Catalytic synthesis of phenols with nitrous oxide

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04516-4 Published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, there was a typographical error in the description of the labelling experiments. The employed in situ-formed N15N18O is expected to be approximately 23% labelled, instead of the originally written 45%. This value remains correctly described in the Supplementary Information.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Experimental and numerical study of steady state stability in a toluene biodegrading biofilter

Different steady states in a toluene biodegrading biofilter were explored experimentally and numerically. Experimental results showed that a gradual increase of the toluene inlet concentration over several weeks leads to a consistently low exit concentration, with a drastic increase at an inlet concentration change from 7.7 to 8.5Â gÂ mâˆ’3, indicating an alteration in steady state. A significant and sudden drop in the removal efficiency from 88 to 46% was observed. A model that includes nitrogen and biomass dynamics predicted results matching the experimental biofilter performance well, but the timing of the concentration jump was not reproduced exactly. A model that assumes a gradual increase of toluene inlet concentration of 0.272Â gÂ mâˆ’3 per day, accurately reproduced the experimental relationship between inlet and outlet concentration. Although there was variation between experimental and simulated results, a clear confirmation of the jump from one steady state to another was found.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Buckyballs on gold are less exotic than graphene

Graphene consists of carbon atoms that crosslink in a plane to form a flat honeycomb structure. In addition to surprisingly high mechanical stability, the material has exciting electronic properties. The electrons behave like massless particles, which can be clearly demonstrated in spectrometric experiments. Measurements reveal a linear dependence of energy on momentum, namely the so-called Dirac cones—two lines that cross without a band gap—an energy difference between electrons in the conduction band and those in the valence bands.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Gene regulation by histone-modifying enzymes under hypoxic conditions: a focus on histone methylation and acetylation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Oxygen, which is necessary for sustaining energy metabolism, is consumed in many biochemical reactions in eukaryotes. When the oxygen supply is insufficient for maintaining multiple homeostatic states at the cellular level, cells are subjected to hypoxic stress. Hypoxia induces adaptive cellular responses mainly through hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs), which are stabilized and modulate the transcription of various hypoxia-related genes. In addition, many epigenetic regulators, such as DNA methylation, histone modification, histone variants, and adenosine triphosphate-dependent chromatin remodeling factors, play key roles in gene expression. In particular, hypoxic stress influences the activity and gene expression of histone-modifying enzymes, which controls the posttranslational modification of HIFs and histones. This review covers how histone methylation and histone acetylation enzymes modify histone and nonhistone proteins under hypoxic conditions and surveys the impact of epigenetic modifications on gene expression. In addition, future directions in this area are discussed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Doped high-entropy glassy materials to create optical coherence from maximally disordered systems

More than 60 years ago, the first laser operation at the hands of Theodore H. Maiman1 unveiled the power of optical coherence (i.e., the fundamental feature of laser action) and gave birth to one of the most important scientific and technological revolutions in human history. Since then, uncountable applications and developments have been flooding the full extent of human activities. Lasers are found everywhere. Their popularity touches any fragment of our society. One example among many is the barcode reader which has become an indispensable tool for industrial and commercial purposes. Not to mention how the laser is an invaluable asset to science at large. However, more scientific and technological advancements are to come as though optical coherence was a wonder that never ceases to amaze us. Here, we present another innovation that holds the promise of more interesting applications. It regards the generation of optically coherent emission in materials where the entropic disorder nears its maximum.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

On the mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator for the linear regression model

This paper considers a linear regression model with stochastic restrictions,we propose a new mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator by combining the mixed estimator and the Kibria"“Lukman estimator.This new estimator is a general estimation, including OLS estimator, mixed estimator and Kibria"“Lukman estimator as special cases. In addition, we discuss the advantages of the new estimator based on MSEM criterion, and illustrate the theoretical results through examples and simulation analysis.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

In situ atomic-scale observation of dislocation climb and grain boundary evolution in nanostructured metal

Non-conservative dislocation climb plays a unique role in the plastic deformation and creep of crystalline materials. Nevertheless, the underlying atomic-scale mechanisms of dislocation climb have not been explored by direct experimental observations. Here, we report atomic-scale observations of grain boundary (GB) dislocation climb in nanostructured Au during in situ straining at room temperature. The climb of a edgeÂ dislocation is found to occur by stress-induced reconstruction of two neighboringÂ atomic columns at the edge of an extra half atomic plane in the dislocation core. This is different from the conventional belief of dislocation climb by destruction or construction of a single atomic column at the dislocation core. The atomic route of the dislocation climb we proposed is demonstrated to be energetically favorable by Monte Carlo simulations. Our in situ observations also reveal GB evolution through dislocation climb at room temperature, which suggests a means of controlling microstructures and properties of nanostructured metals.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Conformational heterogeneity of molecules physisorbed on a gold surface at room temperature

A quantitative single-molecule tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) study at room temperature remained a challenge due to the rapid structural dynamics of molecules exposed to air. Here, we demonstrate the hyperspectral TERS imaging of single or a few brilliant cresyl blue (BCB) molecules at room temperature, along with quantitative spectral analyses. Robust chemical imaging is enabled by the freeze-frame approach using a thin Al2O3 capping layer, which suppresses spectral diffusions and inhibits chemical reactions and contamination in air. For the molecules resolved spatially in the TERS image, a clear Raman peak variation up to 7.5 cmâˆ’1 is observed, which cannot be found in molecular ensembles. From density functional theory-based quantitative analyses of the varied TERS peaks, we reveal the conformational heterogeneity at the single-molecule level. This work provides a facile way to investigate the single-molecule properties in interacting media, expanding the scope of single-molecule vibrational spectroscopy studies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Artificial microtubules for rapid and collective transport of magnetic microcargoes

Directed transport of microcargoes is essential for living organisms as well as for applications in microrobotics, nanotechnology and biomedicine. Existing delivery technologies often suffer from low speeds, limited navigation control and dispersal by cardiovascular flows. In cell biology, these issues are largely overcome by cytoskeletal motors that carry vesicles along microtubule highways. Thus inspired, here we developed an artificial microtubule (AMT), a structured microfibre with embedded micromagnets that serve as stepping stones to guide particles rapidly through flow networks. Compared with established techniques, the microcargo travels an order of magnitude faster using the same driving frequency, and dispersal is mitigated by a strong dynamic anchoring effect. Even against strong fluid flows, the large local magnetic-field gradients enable both anchoring and guided propulsion. Finally, we show that AMTs can facilitate the self-assembly of microparticles into active-matter clusters, which then enhance their walking speed by bridging over stepping stones collectively. Hence, we demonstrate a unique strategy for robust delivery inside microvascular networks and for minimally invasive interventions, with non-equilibrium effects that could be equally relevant for enhancing biological transport processes.
SCIENCE

