PDA modification and properties of Î±-AlH

In this study, we aimed to increase the knowledge regarding the response mechanisms which were associated with the formation of CdS thin films. CdS thin film remains the most appealing alternative for many researchers, as it has been a capable buffer material for effect in film based polycrystalline solar cells (CdTe, CIGSe, CZTS). The Linker Assisted and Chemical Bath Deposition (LA-CBD) technique, which combines the Linker Assisted (LA) technique and the chemical bath deposition (CBD) method for forming high quality CdS thin film, was presented as an efficient and novel hybrid sensitization technique. CdS films were bound to soda lime with the help of electrostatic forces, which led to the formation of the intermediate complexes [Cd (NH3)4]2+ that helped in the collision of these complexes with a soda lime slide. Salvia dye and as a linker molecule 3-Mercaptopropionic acid (MPA) was used in the one step fabrication technique. Optical results showed that the bandgap varied in the range of (2.50 to 2.17) eV. Morphological properties showed a homogeneous distribution of the particles that aspherical in shape in the CdS"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films. This technique significantly affected on the electrical characterizations of CdS films after the annealing process. The CdS"‰+"‰Ag"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films showed the maximum carrier concentration and minimum resistivity, as 5.64"‰Ã—"‰10 18Â cmâˆ’3 and 0.83 Î© cm respectively.

