Mississippi State

Which new MS Coast football head coach will win the most games in 2022? Vote now!

By Scott Watkins
 3 days ago
St. Martin football coach Ty Smith poses in front of the football locker rooms at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

The high school football season is quickly approaching in South Mississippi. This year, six new head coaches will roam the sidelines across the Coast, hoping to build a foundation in their first season’s on the job.

From 1A to 6A, these coaches are looking at everything from rebuilds in tough environments to the challenging tasks of carrying on winning traditions.

Before the games are played, use your vote to predict which school will have the most immediate success under new guidance.

It’s not a scientific poll and you can vote as often as you like. The poll closes on July 26 at 5 p.m.

Get to know the coaches here:

  • Ty Smith, St. Martin - Smith takes over the program after serving as offensive coordinator last season for the Yellow Jackets and as an assistant for Ocean Springs before that. St. Martin is looking for its first winning season since 2019.
  • Josh Ladner, D’Iberville - The Warriors won 29 games under Larry Dolan and now it’s Ladner’s job to keep D’Iberville at the top of Region 4-6A. Ladner has worked for DHS for 13 years in various roles, including leading the weight room and coaching the championship-winning power lifting program.
  • Tony Myers, Harrison Central - The Red Rebels made four playoff trips under Casey Cain, but the baton is now in Myers’ hands. He arrives after serving as co-defensive coordinator for Oak Grove.
  • Sam Huff, East Central - The Hornets’ eight-year playoff streak is inherited by a coach has been around for each trip. Huff has worked at East Central in a variety of roles for the last 15 years.
  • Jacob Massey, Long Beach - Massey is the Bearcats’ sixth different head coach since Long Beach’s last playoff trip in 2011. He arrives from his role as offensive coordinator at Petal and will look to end LBHS’s 22-game district losing streak.
  • Eric Denmark, Resurrection - Denmark takes over for Lavon Capers after serving as an assistant for the better part of the last decade. Denmark plans to move away from the triple option and run the I-formation offense used during the 2015 district title winning season.

